The LAPD branded them as gang associates. But they fought back and got removed from CalGang database | Los Angeles Times

“There are very few stories of people getting off the CalGang database,” said Jorja Leap, a gang expert at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs. “All of this creates a stew of distrust and people not trying and people not succeeding.”

Bernie Sanders is the candidate to beat. Will it last? | Washington Post Opinion

He has been making an effort to win more Hispanics, for instance, and there are tentative signs that it is paying off. An analysis by UCLA’s Latino Policy & Politics Initiative found that in Iowa’s 32 precincts with the highest density of Hispanic voters, Sanders got 52 percent of the vote — more than triple what Biden and Buttigieg, his closest competitors, did.

Parents should also avoid waking a sleeping baby, because that’s when a lot of brain development happens, said Gina Poe, a researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, who wasn’t involved in the study. “There is important work ongoing in the sleeping brain,” Poe said by email.

Racial groups often face prejudice in the wake of the disease outbreaks | CNN International

“It goes back a couple hundred years, and part of it really has to do with justifying slavery. It’s a difficult proposition to say that we are in a democracy and at the same time have multiple classes of people that are stratified purely based on their race. And so one way to get out of that intellectual moral conundrum is to say that other races are not equal to us in terms of being human beings,” said UCLA’s Gilbert Gee.

But Ramesh Srinivasan, a professor of Information Studies at UCLA and an adviser to U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, says that not only is it possible to imagine alternatives to “Big Tech” — they already exist around the world. In the U.S. and in many developing countries, says Srinivasan, “we can see all sorts of forms of innovation and creativity and humanity, and we can reimagine the tech world in the image of our collective humanity,” he told The Current’s guest host Rosemary Barton.

“I don’t recommend it at all,” said Dr. Pauline Yi, a physician at UCLA Health Beverly Hills who regularly treats patients in their late teens and early 20s. She said intermittent fasting and other fasting-type diets are a popular topic with patients, and she has no problem with people trying them out. “But I also tell them when you’re fasting you have to drink water,” she said. “You cannot go without hydration.”

﻿”Life is such a crapshoot,” says the artist Barbara Kruger. “It’s full of fortuitous moments and horrible tragedies – and everything in between.” … For nearly two decades, she has taught at UCLA and split her time between Los Angeles and New York.

Smart microneedle insulin patch could make it easier to treat diabetes | Digital Trends

“It is smart and simple, which means it could help enhance the health and quality of life for people with diabetes,” Zhen Gu, the study leader and a professor of bioengineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, told Digital Trends. “It is a smart glucose-responsive insulin release device because it can respond to high blood sugar levels and release only the necessary insulin dosage, thus reducing the risk of hypoglycemia. This is a small and disposable device, so it is very simple and convenient to use; one can remove the patch any time to stop the administration of insulin.”

With this context in mind, two JAPA papers say it’s time for single-family zoning to go. One comes from UCLA planning and policy scholars Michael Manville, Paavo Monkkonen, and Michael Lens, who write: “In the 21st century, no city should have any land where nothing can be built except a detached single-family home.”

Ed Dept launches school safety clearinghouse | Education Dive

Despite the commission’s recommendations, most states and individuals already have their own safety measures in place including resource officers, security cameras and data-sharing agreements with state agencies. Though the commission’s recommendations and website provide ideas and resources, each school will need to determine its own vulnerabilities and best practices, said Frank Quiambao, founder and director of the National Education Safety and Security Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“Deadlines were not attached to Constitutional Amendments until the 18th Amendment came around, which was Prohibition. There is a question from an intellectual point of view or an equality point of view: why would you put a deadline on equality? Maybe we really shouldn’t have done that, we didn’t need to do that,” said UCLA’s Julie Cantor. (Approx. 02:25 mark)

Stimulation of nerve cluster during stroke may have beneficial effects | Science Daily