UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Origin of mysterious flying objects | Los Angeles Times

Even astronomers who specialize in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence dismissed the possibility that these UAPs were sent by aliens. “The impracticalities of interstellar travel are substantial,” said Jean-Luc Margot, a planetary astronomer who leads UCLA’s SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) Group. (Also KTLA-TV.)

Native Americans facing more abortion hurdles | Associated Press

In some communities, the distance to the nearest abortion provider has increased by hundreds of miles, said Lauren van Schilfgaarde, a member of Cochiti Pueblo in New Mexico who directs the tribal legal development clinic at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Native people are having to cross massive, massive distances and absorb all of the travel costs and child care,” she said.

Kids of immigrants reclaim ethnic identity | KPCC-FM’s ‘AirTalk’

“Part of the problem we have had in this country for a very long time is that mainstream traditional schooling emphasizes English only, right? And so kids that have this amazing asset from home of knowing, up to the age of five or six, another language, tend to lose it when they’re placed in mainstream either sheltered English immersion, which is the traditional program to transition kids who have a different language at home than English, into English,” said UCLA’s Lucrecia Santibañez (approx. 4:30 mark).

Call for nursing home transparency | USA Today

Decades of academic research has found that ownership can significantly affect quality of care. “It is important to track given the extremely large public investments we make in this care for users who often are vulnerable,” said Ashvin Gandhi, a health economist from the University of California, Los Angeles. “We should understand what we’re buying with our money.”

Should tenants be provided eviction lawyers? | KCRW-FM’s ‘Greater LA’

But UCLA public interest law professor Gary Blasi points out that any rights afforded to tenants are meaningless if they can’t use them as a defense in court, because they aren’t familiar enough with existing laws to use them to fight eviction. “Even though the cases may seem small in the grand scheme of legal affairs, they’re actually very complicated, and it takes a good deal of knowledge to be able to provide an adequate defense,” says Blasi.

UCLA’s youngest graduate in history | KTLA-TV

A 16-year-old girl is about to make the record books by becoming the youngest person in history to graduate from the University of California Los Angeles. It takes most people four years to graduate college, but for Emily Beznos, who is gifted both academically and athletically, it only took two years. “Even in middle and high school, I was younger than everyone else, so I was kind of used to it already,” the 16-year-old said.

Tensions at joint charter–traditional schools | KCRW-FM’s ‘Greater LA’

Co-location is the name of the Los Angeles Unified School District policy to place charter schools on the campuses of traditional public schools. It stems from a law called Proposition 39, passed by California voters in 2000, which requires school districts to give public charter schools equitable access to space … “Proposition 39 was created in a really problematic way,” says UCLA Education Professor John Rogers. “It has created structures that lead to bad choices and difficult dynamics that very good people try to work within and find themselves struggling with.”

Silent classic ‘Safety Last!’ is 100 | New York Times

“The 1920s was an era of stunts, from planes to climbing buildings,” said Steven K. Hill, a curator at the UCLA Film & Television Archive in Los Angeles, which has been instrumental in saving and restoring hundreds of silent films, including a collaboration with the Criterion Collection on “Safety Last!” in 2012.

Why we get ‘butterflies’ in our stomach | New York Times

Yvette Taché, a neurobiologist and professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at [UCLA], has been studying how stress affects the communication between the gut and the brain since the 1980s … The sensation of “butterflies” likely occurs because, on top of everything else, this molecule also delays our stomachs from emptying, while simultaneously speeding up our colons, Dr. Taché said.

The term ‘mommy brain’ needs a rebrand | ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’

From “mom brain” to “mommy brain,” “momnesia,” “baby brain” and “pregnancy brain,” the terms used to describe the brain fog many moms say they experience during pregnancy and after are plentiful … “There hasn’t really been a fair test of maternal cognitive abilities because we haven’t actually been looking for the cognitive advantages that pregnancy might pose,” said Bridget Callaghan, an assistant professor of psychology at UCLA.

COVID’s effects on California will linger for years | CalMatters

Finally, a new study UCLA Center for Health Policy Research found that Newsom’s stay-at-home orders, affecting businesses, child care centers and school, created financial hardships that led to psychological distress and a sharp increase in turmoil and conflict, including domestic violence.

Is dark chocolate bad for your health? | Healthline

“Too much cadmium can damage the liver and kidneys,” Dana Ellis Hunnes PhD, MPH, RD senior clinical dietitian at UCLA medical center, assistant professor at UCLA Fielding school of public health, and author of “Recipe for Survival,” told Healthline. “Therefore, whatever you can do to avoid or limit your intake to the best of your ability is recommended.”