Officials in L.A. and other cities with large immigrant communities are already pushing back against the White House, but Victor Narro, project director at the UCLA Labor Center, said there’s only so much they can do. “I just don’t have a solution to the question about what happens if DACA is eliminated,” he said. “What are we going to do with the hundreds of thousands of DACA employees who are so integrated into our economy?”

UCLA Emeritus Professor Dr. Gail E. Wyatt, a licensed clinical psychologist and board-certified sex therapist, says she wouldn’t recommend women explore their sexuality in a group setting.

The Hammer Museum brings Coltrane’s ashram back to Los Angeles with its “largest” exhibition of the season, “Alice Coltrane, Monument Eternal.” Curated by Erin Christovale, it’s the first exhibition to examine Coltrane’s life and legacy through art. (Christovale was quoted.)

Despite recent storms, much of Southern California remains in extreme or severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that while the area is desperate for rain, this storm might bring too much too quickly.

Feds will not test soil after LA fires cleanup | USA Today

Sanjay Mohanty, an associate professor in the civil and environmental engineering department at UCLA, cited the 2018 Camp Fire that largely destroyed several communities in Northern California’s Butte County. He noted that the response for the Camp Fire had been different, in which crews measured the concentration of pollutants in the soil before and after cleanup operations.

Pterosaurs were feathered creatures that ranged in size from pigeons to planes, and the first vertebrates known to have been able to fly. For millions of years, they had long tails ending in a prominent flap of skin called a vane. A team of scientists using a laser scanning technology have found new structures in four pterosaur fossils that helped keep the vane stiff, suggesting it aided maneuvering in flight. In a study published in December in the journal eLife, Scientists say the primary function for the vane could have been social display.

Even so, like a modern billboard, the “display surface” needed support structures, which this study reveals in pterosaurs for the first time. Had the vane fluttered unfettered, it would have been “extremely costly and simultaneously useless as a visual signal,” said Michael Habib, a pterosaur flight expert at the University of California, Los Angeles, and an author of the study.

A great James Earl Jones role that can finally be seen | N.Y. Times

A restored version of Charles Burnett’s 1999 movie “The Annihilation of Fish” opens at the Brooklyn Academy of Music after being virtually unseen for 25 years, thanks to the restoration efforts of Milestone Films, the U.C.L.A. Film & Television Archive and Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation.

New commission on climate action, fire safe recovery | Spectrum News 1

In response to the devastating January fires, Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath Thursday unveiled a committee aimed at better preparing the region for climate change and guiding recovery efforts. The Blue Ribbon Commission on Climate Action and Fire Safe Recovery, in partnership with UCLA, will develop a set of recommendations to serve as a road map for the county… UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk described the commission as a "terrific example" of the university and the county working together. He added, "UCLA is not just a university in Los Angeles. It is a university of Los Angeles."

Brain rhythms predict seizure risk in Alzheimer's patients | Medical Xpress

A UCLA Health research team has identified changes in brain rhythms that indicate seizure activity in Alzheimer's patients. The findings, published in Brain Communications, build on UCLA neurologist and senior author Dr. Keith Vossel's pioneering work that first linked silent epileptic activity to cognitive decline in Alzheimer's disease. (Vossel was quoted.)