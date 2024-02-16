UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Ahilan Arulanantham, a director of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at the UCLA School of Law, said the short-term practical effect was the same under both programs. “Every qualifying individual would have protection from deportation and the ability to obtain employment authorization,” he said.

Dr. Catlin, who was sometimes called the father of drug testing in sports, was the director of the UCLA Olympic Analytical Laboratory, which he started two years before the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and led until 2007.

“Mindfulness is paying attention to our present moment experiences with openness and curiosity and willingness to be with that experience,” says Diana Winston, director of mindfulness education at UCLA’s Mindful Awareness Research Center.

“We want to put the tumor cells in an environment that’s as close [as possible] to how they were growing in the body,” says Alice Soragni, a cancer biologist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Timothy Brewer, M.D., professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA, said on Feb. 14 that he has seen news reports suggesting that the CDC may change its COVID isolation recommendations — “but to my knowledge and in checking the CDC’s website today, their recommendations have not yet changed.”

A 2023 report from the UCLA Labor Center, however, found that companies are pocketing a greater share of customer’s fares in recent years. In a study that analyzed data from 2019, 2020, and 2022 New York City Uber and Lyft rides, researchers found passenger fares for both companies increased at a faster rate than driver pay for those same rides. The study also found the amount companies take from each ride is highly variable and that they’re now taking a larger percentage than they once were.

According to the Williams Institute, a UCLA think tank dedicated to research on sexual orientation and gender identity, over 100,000 transgender youth now live in states banning the treatment many rely on to live healthy lives, including pubertal suppression and hormone therapy.

A 2022 “work climate” study, conducted by the UCLA Anderson School of Management for all city agencies, found that Black and Asian workers at the LAPD, and those with liberal political attitudes, reported “comparatively negative” assessments of their workplace. The researchers tell me that in focus groups and interviews, Black officers cited a racially hostile work climate that exposed them to questions about their loyalty, challenges to their authority and even expressions of racial hatred. Worse than the racial transgressions was the refusal of their supervisors and LAPD’s top leaders to address their plight because doing so would harm morale.