UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

When Sydney Siegel, a social worker at the Simms/Mann-UCLA Center for Integrative Oncology, learned in March that UCLA’s infusion clinics would no longer allow visitors — even for first-time chemo patients — she was determined to help offset that loss of support. “For many people, having a loved one by your side on that first day — whether a family member or friend — that physical presence is so important,” she said. (UCLA’s Kauser Ahmed was also quoted.)

“I am so grateful to Dr. Allen and Charlotte Ginsburg for their remarkable vision and generosity and for placing their confidence in UCLA’s capacity for innovation,’’ said UCLA Chancellor Gene Block. “Combining our health system’s strengths in biomedical research and clinical care, the Ginsburg Center is sure to benefit patients and their families through life-saving, individualized treatments.’’ (UCLA’s Dr. John Mazziotta and Dr. Daniel Geschwind were also quoted.)

In the early 1970s, the field of neuroradiology was still in its formative years, and among its early practitioners was Dr. John Bentson, at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. As he helped patients with the aid of new technology like the CT scan and computer imaging, he saw an opportunity for innovation.

With COVID-19, different communities need different messages, and mass advertising doesn’t necessarily make sense, said Hal Hershfield, a professor of behavioral decision-making at the University of California-Los Angeles Anderson School of Management. ”When you really start thinking about budget and the need for specific messaging, it’s a reasonable thing not to have some giant national campaign,” he said.

Larissa Mooney, an associate professor of psychiatry at UCLA, said she’s seen remarkable resilience in some patients, but also many who fell out of recovery as the pandemic dragged on. “It’s been a chronic situation that’s starting to wear people down,” she said. “There’s job loss, economic stress, and grief, all taking a toll.”

“It is very important to be able to get as many people vaccinated as we can,” said Dr. Anne Rimoin, a UCLA professor of epidemiology. “But we’re still constrained by the number of doses that we have to get in arms right now.” (Rimoin was also interviewed on CNN.)

And though government-backed projections for fusion commercialization are a bit longer term, UCLA physics professor Troy Carter thinks a shorter timeline is possible. “With the private and public sectors working together, I think we can make this happen, but we need to start now, and more investment is needed,” says Carter.

(Column written by UCLA’s Dr. Nina Shapiro) Close to 6 million adults are living with Alzheimer’s Disease or other forms of dementia in the U.S. alone, and it is estimated that by 2050, 16 million adults in the U.S. will be living with Alzheimer’s. Researchers based at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Boston College published their findings regarding how poor sleep can be linked to dementia and death in this month’s journal Aging.

Not only will decluttering your home office benefit your productivity levels, but it is also good for your mental and physical health. A study conducted by researchers at UCLA’s Center on Everyday Lives of Families (CELF) identified a direct link between the stress hormone cortisol and clutter.

Younger adults are more likely than older adults to identify as transgender, according to a study by the Williams Institute at the University of California-Los Angeles. In 2016, researchers estimated 0.6% of adults in the U.S. identified as trans, and found that 0.7% of 18 to 24-year-olds are trans.

“I would think that the defense team did an absolutely terrible job. They didn’t present a convincing case. Everything they complained about, what the House managers were doing that they said was unusual, they kind of doubled down and did exactly the same things and replayed the messages over and over,” said UCLA’s Jon Michaels.