UCLA gets $20 million gift to establish new center | Los Angeles Times

Andrea and Donald Goodman, president of Don Lee Farms, and Renee and Meyer Luskin, a businessman in the food recycling field, donated the money for the UCLA Goodman-Luskin Microbiome Center to develop treatments for autoimmune diseases. (UCLA’s Chancellor Gene Block and Steven Dubinett were quoted. Also: City News Service.)

How people survive for days under earthquake rubble | ABC News

“A natural disaster is something that leaves us all feeling helpless, in general, just by virtue of what it is,” Dr. Emanuel Maidenberg, a clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles, told ABC News. “It’s unpredictable and uncontrollable and, as human beings, we all have to accept that reality of it and the uncertainty that is associated with not knowing when and how intense it could happen.”

Racism takes toll on the brain, research shows | Washington Post

Racism is its own stressor and one that cannot be easily avoided. “Even as a kid, you’re experiencing discrimination related to your skin color, you can’t really change that,” said Arpana Gupta, associate professor at the University of California at Los Angeles.

Reflecting on Dianne Feinstein’s political impact | KCRW-FM’s ‘Press Play’

Feinstein’s time as San Francisco’s mayor established her place as a moderate voice in a liberal place, says Jim Newton, editor at Blueprint and public policy and communications professor at UCLA. “She’s not particularly bound by party affiliation, although she’s clearly a Democrat and always has been. She is a thinker of her own and that has allowed her to make alliances and build friendships and connections across the aisle and across society.”

Israel enters a dangerous period | The Conversation

“These protests are driven by concerns over this judicial overhaul, but I think they speak to a broader anxiety, a fear among many Israelis about the future of democracy in Israel and the future of the country. They fear this will essentially lead to Israel’s shift from being what they perceive to be a liberal democracy to becoming an illiberal democracy that looks more like Hungary, Poland or Turkey than the United States,” said UCLA’s Dov Waxman (Waxman was interviewed.)

Resources for L.A. tenants facing eviction | KCRW-FM’s ‘Greater LA’

During the pandemic, temporary tenant protections were credited with drastically decreasing the number of evictions in Los Angeles county. According to Kyle Nelson, a UCLA postdoctoral fellow who tracked evictions during COVID, the number of eviction lawsuits went down by more than half at the height of the pandemic, from about 40,000 to 50,000 annual filings to just 13,000.

Classified documents probe against Trump | MSNBC

We’re learning about an aggressive new legal strategy being used by the special counsel investigating Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents … “It’s just another indication he’s not cowed by who he’s dealing with. And just to be clear … he’s seeking Trump’s testimony,” said UCLA’s Harry Litman (Litman was interviewed.)

Why ‘eat the rich’ storylines are everywhere now | Marketplace

Jonathan Kuntz is a film historian at UCLA. He says as the middle class shrinks, so has its representation, fading away with sitcoms like “The Cosby Show” or “Everybody Loves Raymond.” And so have rags to riches storylines, like “The Pursuit of Happyness.” (approx. 3:33 mark.)

Growing number of L.A. politicians are home renters | LAist-FM

“There’s a wider group of people that are unable to afford rent, even if they earn decent incomes. And then I think it’s becoming more of a salient political issue,” said UCLA’s Michael Lens.

16-year-old graduates from UCLA | KCAL-TV

A SoCal teen just graduated from college. Emily Beznos is one of the youngest people ever to graduate from UCLA, and she did it in only two years. (Beznos was interviewed.)