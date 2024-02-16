UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

California community college baccalaureate degree programs are prompting academic success, fewer student loans and better-paying jobs among Latino graduates, allowing them to overcome historic inequities in educational attainment and financial stability, according to a new UCLA study. Despite the promising findings, however, the study’s co-author said educators, researchers and policymakers must do more to understand and address barriers affecting Latino enrollment. (UCLA’s Davis Vo was quoted.)

Immigrant students’ schoolwork and experience in the classroom often suffer in the presence of immigration enforcement — with 60% percent of teachers and school staff reporting poorer academic performance, and nearly half noting increased rates of bullying against these students, UCLA-based researchers found. “Instead of focusing on their education, these students struggle with this uncertainty and, as a result, are often absent from school or inattentive. Their teachers also struggle to motivate them and sometimes to protect them,” reads a recent policy brief by UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools, Latino Policy and Politics Institute, and Civil Rights Project/Proyecto Derechos Civiles. (UCLA’s Nina Rabin and Lucrecia Santibañez were quoted)

Today, the UCLA Labor Center and two advocacy groups issued their own report, saying that without the private lawsuits, the state’s Labor Commissioner’s Office doesn’t have the capacity to take on thousands of new complaints of wage theft. And some workers don’t have other options because many employees are subject to agreements in which they’ve given up the right to sue their employers directly, the report said.

The bubonic plague is caused by Yersinia pestis, a bacterium that was likely first introduced in North America around 1900 from rats on ships coming from South Asia, according to Timothy Brewer, M.D., professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA. “Since its introduction 120 years ago, it has become endemic in ground squirrels and rodents in the rural Southwestern U.S.,” he told Fox News Digital.

Bass said her deputy mayor of community safety, Karren Lane, is finalizing a survey with UCLA researchers to ask what the community expects from its police chief. The results will be released in the coming weeks.