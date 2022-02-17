UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UCLA reports that woman has likely been cured of HIV | CNN

A U.S. woman has become the third known person who’s gone into HIV remission, and the first mixed-race woman, thanks to a transplant of stem cells from umbilical cord blood, according to research presented at a conference Tuesday … Dr. Yvonne Bryson, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and principal investigator of the study, said a man who was initially included in the study died of cancer recurrence before his results could be assessed. (Also: KABC-TV, Popular Science, Indo-Asian News Service and Medical Xpress.)

High-risk fire days could double in state by 2100 | City News Service

The number of annual high-risk fire days in Southern California could double by 2100 thanks to steady temperature increases brought on by climate change, according to a UCLA study released Thursday. The study, published in the Nature journal Communications Earth & Environment, found that in terms of actual acreage burned in the state each year, there has been a sharp upturn, primarily due to large fires in Northern California. (UCLA’s Glen MacDonald is quoted. Also: Washington Post, KABC-TV and Guardian.)

Western U.S. megadrought is worst in 1,200 years | PBS NewsHour

The so-called megadrought that’s afflicting the American West is the worst in 1,200 years. That’s according to a study published yesterday. It has dried up water supplies, threatened ranchers, and fueled wildfires. (UCLA’s Park Williams is interviewed. Also: BBC News and United Press International.)

California’s majority-Latino districts and midterms | Los Angeles Times

“Latinos are at the periphery of California politics even though they’re central to the economy and to its future,” Sonja Diaz, founder of UCLA’s Latino Policy & Politics Initiative, told me. She said Democrats should seek Latino candidates who can speak to the concerns of Latino communities.

Survivors’ rights during sexual assault exams | Los Angeles Times

Video: Beth Cranston, senior director at the UCLA Rape Treatment Center, discusses the rights survivors have during sexual assault forensic medical examinations … “There’s a lot of decisions to make immediately after a sexual assault — about your care and about how you want to proceed. Places like the Rape Treatment Center can help you make those decisions.”

When gas, housing prices could stabilize in California | Sacramento Bee

Housing prices won’t be going up as much. Gasoline prices could keep going down. That’s the forecast in California from the experts as 2022 begins after a fall when inflation accelerated at its steepest pace in years. “Home prices and rents have been rising, but more slowly in California than in the rest of the U.S.,” explained Jerry Nickelsburg, forecast director at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management.

Possible end to Medi-Cal premiums for kids, vulnerable adults | CalMatters

Eliminating the premiums is likely to create more stable coverage for families over time, regardless of whether their income inches up or down, said Nadereh Pourat, associate director of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. “It’s a good idea for those children not to cycle in and out, and the parents don’t have to worry about losing coverage if they can’t afford it in a given month,” she said.

The next six months of the COVID pandemic? | Fortune

As a respiratory virus, COVID is likely going to follow a pattern in which it will be more prominent in cold months and winter months and probably less of an issue in the warmer months, says Dr. Tim Brewer, professor of medicine and epidemiology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. This is because respiratory viruses tend to survive longer in colder temperatures and at lower humidities, Brewer adds.

Latina moms deserve more support at work | Parents

While the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the participation in the workforce by Latina moms is rising (currently at 62.8 percent), a recent study conducted by UCLA’s Latino Policy & Politics Initiative reveals that the pandemic has hit moms in Latinx communities the hardest with a 2.74 percent drop in the labor force, making them the leaders in the Great Resignation. The same study found that as the pandemic-induced shutdowns increased, and household and caregiving responsibilities rose, many Latinas (including moms) inevitably quit their jobs.

How can California lower gas prices to help drivers? | Sacramento Bee

“I’m not sure California should be much concerned with high gas prices. Pricing is an important tool in the development and spread of alternative, clean technologies,” said [Jim] Newton, now at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs. “High gas prices coupled with federal, state and local incentives for renewables … will help develop the market for those products and move California and, ultimately, the world, away from fossil fuels.”

The presence of clocks in vintage German films | New York Times

“We are all subject to the tyranny of time, but Count Orlok is not,” said Steven K. Hill, a curator at the UCLA Film & Television Archive in Los Angeles, which has been instrumental in saving and restoring hundreds of silent films. “He’s a vampire. In spite of that, he is accountable to the clock in other ways. He fears daylight, so the clock here foreshadows several important aspects of the story.”

Doctors who serve trans youth face growing harassment | Time

The Williams Institute at UCLA estimated in April 2021 that 45,100 trans youth were at risk of losing medical care if all the bills then under consideration that intended to restrict or ban gender-affirming care were implemented into law.

Drug ODs rising among Black, Indigenous Americans | Guardian

Drug overdose rates in America surged by 31% in 2020, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as the pandemic left many facing lockdowns, and economic and emotional strain. But researchers at the University of California Los Angeles have found that the death rate surged most dramatically among Black and Indigenous Americans, who saw a staggering increase of 49% and 43% respectively in just one year. (UCLA’s Joseph Friedman is quoted.)

What Yosemite will look like in 2100 with climate change | SFGate

“It’s an interesting question,” says Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability. Because you can get the visual effects from firefall in two ways — with rainfall or snow — there’s actually a strong likelihood that it will continue, he says. “Fundamentally, what you need is water falling over the edge at the right time of year,” Swain says. “The only reason why there aren’t Firefalls more often, like in the fall, for example, is that usually it’s too dry and there’s not really any meaningful runoff.”

How tech billionaires are trying to reverse the aging process | Guardian

Steve Horvath, a human-genetics professor who is moving to Altos from the University of California, Los Angeles, found evidence in a small clinical study that a growth hormone, taken with two anti-diabetes drugs, can regenerate the thymus and reverse a person’s biological age. A therapy based on the work might help prevent cancer and make elderly people more resilient to infections.