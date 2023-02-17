UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Only a quarter of L.A. Metro bus stops offer shade | LAist-89.3 FM

Madeline Brozen with the [UCLA] Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies says older riders are especially vulnerable when there’s no shade. “In a lot of situations during the middle of the day, then that’s when older adults are traveling a lot more. They’re exposed to more heat. And also in the middle of the day, that’s when we have less frequency. So the bus is coming less often,” she said.

Why Gen Z’s lingo is difficult to understand | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Jessica Rett) If you want to feel old and unhip, teach undergraduate students. Each year, while college professors age, fall out of step with fashion trends and stop signing up for new social media platforms, undergraduates remain as they always have been — youthful, energetic and not just aware of all the hip new trends but driving them.

Physicists mimic sun’s gravity using sound waves | Space.com

Now, physicists led by John Koulakis of the University of California, Los Angeles, have circumvented Earth’s gravity by creating a radial force analogous to gravity inside the sun, using sound waves. “Sound fields act like gravity, at least when it comes to driving convection in gas,” said Koulakis in a statement.

Bruce Willis has it. What is frontotemporal dementia? | Los Angeles Times

Because the disease destroys cells in key parts of the brain that coordinate social functioning, patients may become suddenly and uncharacteristically uninhibited, saying and doing things that appear inappropriate or impulsive to those around them. They often appear apathetic or uninterested in activities, said Dr. Mario F. Mendez, a neurologist and director of the Behavioral Neurology Program at UCLA.

What California’s frigid February has in store | Los Angeles Times

Most Californians, though, probably won’t see snow at sea-level elevations, said Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist, but he predicted there could be “unusually low-elevation” snow at the 1,000- to 1,500-foot level. He warned the storm “could well be disruptive,” especially at those elevations where residents are not used to seeing snow.

All those flying objects, from asteroids to balloons | Los Angeles Times

But scientists say the physics of space make it close to inconceivable that something could travel undetected across countless light-years only to get shot down over Lake Huron … “The impracticalities of interstellar travel are substantial,” said Jean-Luc Margot, a planetary astronomer who leads UCLA’s SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) Group.

Fact check: The cause of Turkey’s earthquake | USA Today

Induced earthquakes do not reach magnitudes above the mid-5 range, said Jonathan Stewart, an environmental engineering professor at the University of California in Los Angeles. The earthquakes in Turkey and Syria were much larger, at magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.5.

How Susan Wojcicki blew up YouTube | Fast Company

Susan Wojcicki has stepped down from her role as CEO of YouTube … “Susan Wojcicki never did anything quickly — it seemed like every decision was very measured,” says Lia Haberman, a social media marketing consultant and UCLA instructor. “And while there were things that upset creators and fans alike, like demonetization of videos or removing dislikes, it felt like she was steering the ship toward a North Star versus chasing other platforms or content trends.”

How do L.A.’s neighborhood councils work? | LAist-89.3 FM’s ‘AirTalk’

“There are almost a hundred neighborhood councils, and each one has its own personality and personalities. So I don’t want to paint the whole system with a broad brush. I think it has brought communities closer to municipal government. How much impact it has had is not clear,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky (approx. 4:50 mark).

L.A. working to capture more rainwater | KABC-TV

It’s baffling to many how downpours like this still send billions of gallons of water out into the ocean. “It’s a scaling issue on volume. It just becomes so freaking enormous when you’re getting 10 billion gallons–plus of flow in a given storm,” said UCLA’s Mark Gold.

Cardiac arrest and the importance of CPR | KTLA-TV

“Cardiac arrest is any time the heart stops beating suddenly. When that happens, blood flow stops and someone dies. We can bring them back with things like CPR. But sudden cardiac arrest is any time the heart stops beating and someone dies. It’s different than a heart attack, which is when the heart doesn’t get enough blood, but it continues to beat,” said UCLA’s Dr. Karol Watson.

Financial coaching helps parents keep infants healthy | NPR

The Quitcos had come across an experimental program at the Harbor–UCLA Medical Center, which pairs low-income parents with financial coaches to help address some of the biggest problems these parents face. “Poverty drives health outcomes, especially poverty in early childhood,” says Dr. Adam Schickedanz, a pediatrician and researcher at UCLA who co-directs the medical-financial partnership. “Food insecurity, housing insecurity, transportation issues, utility bills, all have a financial component at their core.” (UCLA’s Monique Holguin was also quoted.)