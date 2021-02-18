UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Jennifer Mnookin and Eileen Strempel) Faculty, staff and students need to be given access to the vaccine sooner rather than later so that a full university life can resume in the fall. We aren’t arguing that students should be at the front of the vaccine line. They should stand behind the elderly, at-risk front-line workers and those at elevated health risk.

D&I boards tend to comprise people who experience the harm and inequity in the workplace. “You don’t want to overtax them because there’s this thing called the minority tax — the stress that minorities often feel when they’re asked to engage in this work repeatedly,” says Julian A. McNeil, an organizational development consultant who collaborates with Slater — and the first Anti-Racism Program Manager at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

“In a certain part of the region, you have a shortage. The shortage is over electricity, but also energy. So if you think about it, if California consumes less power, with these interconnects between these three grids, you can send power,” said UCLA’s Rajit Gadh (approx. 1:25 mark).

During the financial crisis of 2008, these young people saw “their own families lose their homes or their friends’ families losing homes,” says Toby Higbie, a professor of history and labor studies at the University of California, Los Angeles. “They saw all that ripped away and realized that [organizing] was the only way to advance their own interests.”

“It’s a gallery from Lagos that wants to show more artists who are working on the continent,” said Marla C. Berns, the director of the Fowler Museum at UCLA. “That in itself is an accomplishment.”

“Since neither vaccine contains live virus and mRNA does not integrate into the human DNA genome, there is no theoretical reason to assume there is a risk to pregnant women or their fetuses,” says Timothy Brewer, M.D., professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA. “However, there are no data.”

“Fifty-five percent of California’s essential workforce identify as Latino. When we think about who our workers are right now, and the fact that they’re on our front lines, saving American lives, we know that they’re not over the age of sixty-five. They deserve access to the vaccine,” said UCLA’s Sonja Diaz (approx. 1:20 mark).

Vickie Mays, a public health professor at UCLA whose research focuses on racial health disparities, said it’s important to acknowledge the legitimate concerns African Americans have about the COVID-19 vaccine rather than blaming them for having questions about its safety. “I think vaccine hesitancy is a term that should get out of all the media’s vocabulary,” she said, adding that framing African Americans as overly hesitant to receive the vaccine stigmatizes them for behaving as any astute patient should.

Tia Koonse, a legal and policy research manager at the UCLA Labor Center, said that it’s rare for the state to fine employers for retaliation and that the many months it typically takes to investigate complaints can discourage workers from voicing concerns. “Retaliation cases are notoriously really, really difficult,” she said. “The workers know it’s going to take a very long time for their employer to be held accountable and to get reinstated.”

There are other places in the world where experts suspect hospital overcrowding contributed to a high mortality rate, such as in Wuhan, China and in northern Italy in the early months of the pandemic, said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. (UCLA’s Marcia Santini was also quoted.)

Some experts say a shift to prioritizing older populations is a more efficient way to administer vaccines than to try to parse the various groups of essential workers. Dr. David Eisenman, director of the Center for Public Health and Disasters at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said it was necessary to help reduce the strain on hospitals quickly.

Experts say once children return to class, it will take some time for them to settle into a new routine after a year away from school. “We expect any change is difficult for children, for all of us actually. But especially children where routine and structure are so important to their emotional well-being,” said UCLA psychiatrist Dr. Jena Lee.

The premium cabler is launching its #TakeTheLead initiative, which begins with revealing the results of a study it commissioned UCLA’s Center for Scholars & Storytellers to conduct. Analyzing all Starz scripted original series that aired or will air from January 2020 through December 2021 (and including shows in production as of this month), the CSS study found that Starz’s slate hit above industry averages in several categories. (Also: Variety, The Wrap and Deadline.)

In the past four years, a saga of lawsuits, scandals, and most recently bankruptcy filing, has painted the association as insular and self-interested. Even if it survives, says Adam Winkler, a gun rights expert at the University of California at Los Angeles School of Law, it has lost the faith of many in the gun rights community, who feel abandoned by their once saving grace.

“We know that people are sleeping differently now than they did in the pre-pandemic era,” Jennifer Martin, Ph.D., author of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine clinical practice guidelines for the treatment of insomnia and a professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, told TODAY. She said studies have found that during the pandemic, people are spending more time in bed, but the quality of their sleep is worse.

But genetics are just part of the equation. Exposure to environmental factors may actually flip the switch to cause an autoimmune condition. “The thinking goes that there’s got to be an environmental trigger to push the immune system in the direction of autoimmunity,” says Dr. Matthew Freeby, an endocrinologist and director of the UCLA Gonda Diabetes Center.