Biden to allow California to set car emission limits | Washington Post

“It’s worth recognizing that the only reason the feds are where they are on greenhouse gas emission standards for cars is because California went there first,” said Cara Horowitz, co-executive director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the UCLA School of Law. “The importance of California’s authority shouldn’t be dismissed just because the feds have now caught up to California.”

Coachella drops vaccination requirement | Los Angeles Times

“We’re moving into a complicated period,” said Anne Rimoin, professor of epidemiology at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. “We’re starting to see people getting restless with public health measures. We do still have virus spreading, though, so we still need to be thoughtful, cautious and able to pivot as needed.”

Can you be healed by a sound frequency? | Los Angeles Times

“So far as I can tell there is very little solid scientific evidence supporting any of these interesting new ideas,” says Dr. Robert Bilder, director of the Tennenbaum Center for the Biology of Creativity at the UCLA Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior. One of his current students, he says, is getting ready to begin “a randomized controlled trial to see if Tibetan singing bowls have more benefits for psychological well-being relative to a simple relaxation meditation session. But so far there are few rigorous studies of these effects.”

California’s voters don’t reflect state’s diversity | KABC-TV

“When we look at the avalanche of restrictive voting bills that are being introduced in states across the country, California stands alone,” said UCLA Latino Politics and Policy Initiative founding director, Sonja Diaz. “I say that because state lawmakers have focused on expanding access to the franchise, and the ballot box.” A recent report by the UCLA Luskin Center for History and Policy highlights California’s voting rights history, and where it is now. (UCLA’s Alisa Belinkoff Katz and Izul de la Vega are also quoted.)

Can you get COVID-19 twice? | NBC’s “Today”

“Even before the virus started to turn into different variants, even with the original strain that was circulating, there were already many documented cases of people getting reinfected,” Dr. Otto Yang, professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases and of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, told TODAY.

Why Latino shows are often quickly canceled | Axios

Several other factors impact a new TV show’s success, including what kind of platform it airs on and how much money is in production and marketing budgets, says Ana-Christina Ramón, the director of research and civic engagement at the UCLA College of Letters and Science.

Western U.S. megadrought is driest in 1,200 years | Smithsonian Magazine

The current megadrought in the western United States has broken previous records for the driest 22-year period in the region since the year 800 C.E., a new study published in Nature Climate Change shows. The drought has been exacerbated by human-caused climate change and is likely to continue for at least another year, the authors found. (UCLA’s Park Williams is quoted. Williams is also interviewed by KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk.”)

UCLA reports woman’s HIV is in remission | KNX-FM

A team of researchers reported it may have cured a woman of HIV thanks to a new transplant procedure. This woman is the third known case of HIV remission, according to Dr. Yvonne Bryson, who led the study. Dr. Bryson, who’s from the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, told “KNX In Depth” the woman was of mixed race and got leukemia, which required her to get stem cell transplant.

California’s next steps in dealing with COVID | NPR’s “Morning Edition”

“I feel like this [mask and test distribution] plan is really more aspirational. I think that we’re missing metrics and key information about implementation … Our problem throughout this pandemic is that we’ve been constantly chasing behind it. We’ve been constantly paying the price of not having the preparedness that we need,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 1:15 mark).

UCLA fraternity’s heartfelt message for baby awaiting transplant | KCBS-TV

But in what may be the hardest moments of their lives, the members of UCLA’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity decided to show their support for the Jay family. In full view of the third-floor hospital room, the young men laid out Christmas lights on their fraternity’s house in the shape of a heart with Dane’s name underneath. (Also: KABC-TV.)

How gig work has evolved through pandemic | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“It’s actually a hard thing to quantify because a lot of times, the work is your second job or your third job. And that’s not something that’s collected in mainstream data sources. But nonetheless, from different surveys … we do know that the gig economy has been increasing over time,” said UCLA’s Saba Waheed (approx. 1:35 mark).

The latest on the pandemic | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

The governor is going to announce a plan to move from a pandemic footing to one of treating COVID-19 as endemic … “I think it’s just the recognition that this virus will continue to circulate in the community going forward and that the case numbers are dropping, so we’re not seeing the high rates of cases that we saw over the winter months,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer (approx. 2:30 mark).