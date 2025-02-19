UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Donald Shoup, who used academic rigor and humor to find answers to this exact dilemma, died at home in Los Angeles in hospice care on Feb. 6 at age 86. Shoup was a professor emeritus of urban planning at UCLA, where he worked from 1974 to 2015. He influenced cities across the world to rethink how something as mundane as parking can revitalize urban life. (UCLA’s Michael Manville was quoted.)

[Commentary by UCLA’s Jennifer Jay, Shanna Shaked, Janet O’Shea and David Cleveland] As an interdisciplinary UCLA teaching team whose research focuses on the health, climate and environmental impacts of food systems; the environmental impact of animal agriculture; the structure of activism; and life cycle assessments, we disagree with the claim that “going vegan” is unimportant to the fight against environmental devastation.

“It’s like we’re getting hit from all sides,” said Roger Wakimoto, the vice chancellor for research at the University of California, Los Angeles.

At UCLA, the Black Bruin Resource Center launched in 2020 to “uplift, support and inspire the UCLA Black and African Diaspora Community.” The campus also has a LatinX graduation — formerly Raza graduation — that started in 1973.

The White House is arguing that because these watchdogs work in the executive branch, President Trump has the authority to fire them no matter what the laws written by Congress say. “Those are plausible legal arguments,” said Blake Emerson at UCLA [School of] Law. “They were not plausible legal arguments 20 years ago — but they are now.”

“The trade deficit is really a macroeconomic imbalance,” said Kimberly Clausing, a UCLA economist and former Treasury official. “It comes from this lack of desire to save and this lack of desire to tax. Until you fix those things, we’ll run a trade imbalance.”

“It’s very difficult to look away from the legacies of racial discrimination,” said Lorrie Frasure, a political science professor and one of the authors of a University of California, Los Angeles, report on how Altadena’s history contributed to the disproportionate destruction of Black homes in January’s fires.

Early estimates of the total economic loss from the fires have soared to $250 billion. According to a recent economic impact study by the University of California, Los Angeles, areas near the burn zones could suffer wage losses of nearly $300 million because so many businesses were destroyed and few customers are around to patronize those that survived. (Also: Spectrum News 1.)

“Most people who are homeless were last housed with someone else. They weren’t even renters, they were lodgers in someone else’s property,” said Gary Blasi, a law professor at UCLA.

As UCLA and London School of Economics professor Michael Storper’s research shows, forced densification is a “blunt instrument” that brings little in the way of substantial cost savings for housing.

Lucero Herrera, a co-author of a UCLA Labor Center report on nail salon workers published last year, expressed concerns that the bill would represent a step back for manicurists.

So, what can we do to remember people’s names? Dr. Gary Small, professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and director [of the] UCLA Longevity Center gives us some direction in his book, “The Memory Bible: An Innovative Strategy to Keep Your Brain Young.”

“It was kind of a trope to talk about the hidden underbelly, like, ‘Oh, people aren’t actually happy with perfect lives, they’re actually secretly dissatisfied,’” said Gabriel Rossman, an associate professor of sociology at the University of California, Los Angeles, whose research addresses culture and mass media.

A 2021 study released by University of California, Los Angeles, revealed that transgender people are over four times more likely than others to experience violence.