10 best colleges in California in 2020 | Money

East-coast Ivy League schools don’t have anything on California colleges. Whether it’s Stanford, Cal Tech, or any one of the excellent schools in the University of California or Cal State systems, there’s no shortage of choices. If you’re lucky enough to live in California, you’ll have more high-quality options available to you as an in-state resident than in any other state in the nation…. UCLA recently celebrated the 100th anniversary of its founding. Today the university offers more than 3,800 courses in 109 academic departments, with more than 125 undergraduate majors.

Course Hero woos professors | Insider Higher Ed

Today’s students, [UCLA’s Gaye Theresa Johnson] says, aren’t like she was — someone who got an opportunity to be educated in ‘the most traditional ways’ (in-person, often in small classes), and had “great experiences … that were one of the major things that shaped me.” “But I am open enough to see that the students are not in that place anymore — that’s not who they are. The world has changed,” she says. “Just as I realized it wasn’t realistic for me to say, ‘No laptops in class anymore,’ it’s clear that students don’t use the encyclopedia anymore. They use YouTube; they learn through sharing.” She adds, “The tools have changed; the scene has changed. If I don’t embrace this new way that students are learning, I’m doing them a disservice. We educators have to change, too.”

Empathy can be detected in people whose brains are at rest | Science Daily

“Assessing empathy is often the hardest in the populations that need it most,” [UCLA’s Marco] Iacoboni said. “Empathy is a cornerstone of mental health and well-being. It promotes social and cooperative behavior through our concern for others. It also helps us to infer and predict the internal feelings, behavior and intentions of others.” (Also: Hindustan Times)

The queer case for Bernie Sanders | Teen Vogue

Then there’s Sanders’s plan for “housing for all.” While the U.S. homeless crisis affects everyone, LGBTQ+ people are particularly vulnerable. As the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law has found, “LGBT people collectively have a poverty rate of 21.6%, which is much higher than the rate for cisgender straight people of 15.7%” and “transgender people have especially high rates of poverty — 29.4%.”

Recommended diuretic drug tied to harmful side effects | Health Day

Dr. Gregg Fonarow, a professor of cardiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that because this study looked back at data, it can't prove that one drug is better or safer than the other…. In any case, the most important thing that people with high blood pressure can do is to keep their readings in check, Fonarow said. “It is critical for individuals with high blood pressure to achieve and maintain recommended blood pressure goals with a well-tolerated medication regimen together with lifestyle modification,” he advised.

Special education in California should be overhauled to focus on the individual needs of students, with better training for teachers, more streamlined services and improved screening for the youngest children, according to a compilation of reports released today. Those were some of the recommendations proposed in “Special Education: Organizing Schools to Serve Students with Disabilities in California,” a package of 13 reports and a summary produced by Policy Analysis for California Education, a nonpartisan research and policy organization led by faculty from UC Berkeley, UCLA, University of Southern California and Stanford University.

Bernie Sanders’ biggest test yet with Latino voters | The Atlantic

While overall turnout in the Iowa caucus was similar to that of 2016, Matt Barreto, the co-founder of the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative, told me he estimates that Latino turnout at least doubled from four years ago, and that these voters broke sharply for Sanders. He won 51 percent of votes in the state’s 30 precincts with the most Latino voters, and in the 12 Latino-majority precincts, he won 66 percent of caucus-goers, according to an analysis by LPPI. (Also: Associated Press)

People don’t save enough for emergencies, but there are ways to fix that | Wall Street Journal

Recent research I conducted with Hal Hershfield of the University of California, Los Angeles and Stephen Shu at the City, University of London, showed that people were four times as likely to start saving when asked if they wanted to save $5 a day versus those asked to save $150 a month. While saving the large monthly amount feels like an unaffordable barrier, the small daily amount feels like an opportunity, even though they are actually equivalent amounts.

Jon Michaels, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said there were multiple benchmarks on the road to the current level of executive power. It wasn’t just congressional checks and balances that waned in their effectiveness; it was also bureaucratic ones that developed in response to the increasing authority of the federal government, and which were weakened under Presidents Reagan and Clinton.

AI program to improve breast cancer diagnoses | CBS News

“I took the same exact glass slide of this and sent it to 27 different pathologists in the U.S. They independently interpreted it and of the 27 only 13 got it right…. It is a problem because we have such different recommendations for surveillance and treatment based upon that diagnosis,” said UCLA’s Joann Elmore. (Approx. 2:50 mark)

“Having strong cognitive ability doesn’t promise you a good outcome,” says lead investigator Catherine Lord, distinguished professor of psychiatry and education at the University of California, Los Angeles. However, for people with a low IQ, she says, “the chances of being independent are very, very slim.” Lord and her colleagues compiled data on 123 people with autism. The team first assessed the participants during childhood, many before the age of 3, and assessed them again when they were 22 to 27 years old.

‘Ghost’ human ancestor discovered in West Africa | BBC News

Sriram Sankararaman — the computational biologist who led the research at the University of California in Los Angeles — told BBC Newsday he believed more such groups would be found in the future. His team looked at the genetic make-up of West Africans and found that some of their DNA came from an ancient unexplained source. “As we get more data from diverse populations - and better quality data - our ability to sift through that data and excavate these ghost populations is going to get better,” Mr. Sankararaman said.