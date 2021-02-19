UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

But it was the same dog whistle that the Trump administration learned to blow so well, said Otto Santa Ana. He’s a recently retired UCLA professor whose influential 2002 book “Brown Tide Rising: Metaphors of Latinos in Contemporary American Public Discourse” tracked the rise of inflammatory language like “illegal alien” and other such slurs. Using it “became a very easy argument of double attack,” said Santa Ana. “‘Illegal’ forecloses any other consideration of the status of the individual. ‘Alien’ is an ancient term from English common law. Together, the words don’t allow any subtlety.”

According to Dr. Tyrone C. Howard, a professor of education at UCLA, “critical mass” is crucial for retaining Black doctoral candidates. Howard, who is one of the nation’s most prominent scholars, also directs the UCLA Pritzker Center for Strengthening Children & Families, the Center for the Transformation of Schools and the UCLA Black Male Institute. (UCLA’s Tunette Powell was quoted; UCLA’s Kimberley Gomez and Pedro Noguera were cited.)

Now we have an answer thanks to the work of Bradley Hansen and Ben Zuckerman at the University of California, Los Angeles. These guys say that we can make the task significantly easier by waiting for another star to pass close by and then making the hop. “This lowers the travel time for interstellar migration by [about] two orders of magnitude,” they say.

E. Tendayi Achiume, a professor at University of California, Los Angeles law school, said it wouldn’t be enough to implement general measures that benefit Black people. “Fulfillment of state reparative responsibilities requires tailored interventions that are rooted in acknowledgment of the underlying harm,” she said.

Dr. Misty Eleryan, a board-certified dermatologist and current micrographic surgery and dermatologic oncology fellow at University of California, Los Angeles, finds it helps around her ears. “I just cut out foam to fit on in the crease of my ear and then I wear my mask,” says Eleryan.

Dr. Joseph Meltzer, a UCLA critical care specialist working at the community hospital during the surge, had told Torres that he had to be intubated. But he made a promise: “We can get you through this.”

Seeing similar circumstances play out on screen or on the page can feel like being seen — confirmation that somebody “gets” us, says Drea Letamendi, a licensed clinical psychologist and director of the Resilience Center at University of California, Los Angeles.

Vickie Mays, a professor of health policy and management at UCLA, says in lower-income communities, many medically fragile and elderly residents are being cared for in the home, instead of at a long-term care facility. “When you start going into racial and ethnic minority communities, Black and brown communities, they do not have the insurance plans, they don’t have the resources,” Mays said. (Mays was also interviewed by HealthDay News and KPCC-FM.)

Researchers from UCLA and Harvard University analyzed how two types of Internet activity changed in the country for the 10 weeks before and the 10 weeks after March 13, 2020 — the date that then-President Donald Trump declared COVID-19 a national emergency. According to the study, one change was Google searches. (UCLA’s Patricia Greenfield was quoted.) Also: MyNewsLA.

“There’s a new conversation happening now around basic needs. … If a student’s basic needs aren’t being met, they don’t have a safe place to call home and to learn and have food and shelter, and even, frankly, Wi-Fi, that becomes a basic need,” Joseph Bishop, director of UCLA’s Center for the Study of Transformation in the Schools, tells Teen Vogue. “[That] has become a much more central conversation now than it has ever been.”

These are people who are likely making a lot less money than their peers, according to Rodrigo Dominguez-Villegas, director of research at the Latino Policy & Politics Initiative at UCLA. “There is a 35% income gap between documented and undocumented immigrants,” he said. “So we refer to this as the undocumented wage penalty.”

UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers have uncovered a potential new way to target pancreatic tumors that express high intratumoral interferon signaling (IFN). … “With the advent of these two new and improved therapeutics, our findings are timely as their combination may sensitize tumors to NAD depletion,” said lead author Dr. Alexandra Moore, a resident physician in the department of surgery at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. (UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Donahue was also quoted.) Also: Scienmag.

Dov Waxman, the Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation chair in Israel Studies at UCLA, suspects the reluctance to condemn the alliance this time around could stem from caution, as the Biden administration’s relationship with the Israeli government remains an open question.

“It’s still good, at least part of the time, to keep your masks on while you’re not consuming food or drinking your beverages. Maybe in between, you want to wear your masks,” said UCLA’s Karin Michels (approx. 1:50 mark).