On Monday, UCLA’s Anderson School of Management estimated property losses of between $95 billion and $164 billion, and other estimates range as high as $250 billion. The tasks of cleaning up, financing and rebuilding schools and other public infrastructure, as well as thousands of homes and commercial structures, are almost unfathomably difficult.

“So indeed, separation of powers comes at the forefront of the concerns,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd (approx. :55 mark).

“The effect of this move is that thousands of children will be unlawfully deported, and that will surely include children whom Congress intended for the immigration law to protect,” said Ahilan Arulanantham, co-director of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at UCLA, who was part of a lawsuit against the Obama administration. “It’s cruel.”

If Trump deports undocumented farmworkers, says UCLA economics professor Jerry Nickelsburg, farmers will “have to pay more — and maybe a lot more — to get their crops picked. And that will lead to higher food prices.”

California’s Latino population accounts for more than a third of the state’s eligible voters, according to a 2024 study from UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Institute. Latino Californians remain the most underpaid for hourly work and more lack a high school diploma compared with any other major racial or ethnic group, the study found.

“If someone is just trying to start incorporating skin care into their routine and they don’t have any concerns like acne, then definitely try to stay away from active ingredients,” said Dr. Jayden Galamgam, a pediatric dermatologist at UCLA Health. “They can cause a lot of irritation for kids’ skin.”

The observations provide a deeper look at how the black hole’s activity varies in brightness over time, said Tuan Do, associate professor in the physics and astronomy department and deputy director of the Galactic Center Group at UCLA. (UCLA’s Mark Morris was also quoted.)

Trans people are four times more likely to be victims of violent crime, including sexual violence, according to the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law.