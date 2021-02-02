UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

The Bruins gymnastics team of the University of California, Los Angeles, has more than one secret weapon. Yes, there’s Nia Dennis whose floor routine, an exuberant and powerful celebration of Black culture, went viral last week. But the team also has another rising star: the choreographer Bijoya Das.

“Ultimately, for the average Angeleno, this doesn’t change necessarily what you do — it just reinforces the importance of doing these public health measures and following the guidance,” said Dr. Annabelle de St. Maurice, co-chief infection prevention officer at UCLA Health.

“Putting more time after it is not as critical, in a sense that your system is now primed. … The main thing is to be getting the vaccine, for the protection that it offers,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley (approx. 1:17 mark).

“In this study, we are asking eligible individuals to share their health information so that researchers and doctors can better understand and improve the long-term clinical care for patients with ongoing health issues post COVID-19 infection,’’ said Dr. Joann Elmore, a professor of medicine in the division of general internal medicine and health services research at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. (Also: MyNewsLA, KNBC-TV, KABC-TV and KCRW-FM.)

“While it is good news that we are seeing a rapid decline in new cases, the levels are still higher than they were during any previous period,” said Shira Shafir, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“Many people don’t have a choice,” said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It’s incumbent upon those of us who do have choices to do everything we can to stop the spread of this virus.” (Rimoin was also quoted by Business Insider and The Healthy.)

“This is still below where we would like to be. But we continue to be challenged by a limited supply of vaccine,” said [UCLA’s] Dr. Paul Simon, chief science officer for the L.A. County Department of Public Health. “While we are hopeful there will be an increase in supply of vaccine in the coming weeks, there are no guarantees. We are currently receiving approximately 150,000 vaccine doses per week.”

(Commentary by UCLA’s Anjali Bisht, Vanessa Lewis and Urvashi Parti) At large academic medical centers — like UCLA Health, where we work — infection preventionists, or IPs for short, keep patients and healthcare workers from catching and spreading communicable diseases. We come from a variety of backgrounds. Some of us are nurses, some are lab technicians, others have training in public health.

Eugene Volokh, a First Amendment law professor at the University of California-Los Angeles, said that even if Trump could have foreseen that his words would move some to commit criminal acts, his speech would not be enough for a conviction in criminal court.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Robin D.G. Kelley) The first days of 2021 — which will surely be remembered for police officers in Washington, D.C. removing barricades in order for white supremacists to storm the United States Capitol, confederate flag in hand — ask us to continue learning from the unprecedented uprisings of 2020, in which hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to protest anti-Black police violence.

“Why are the fires doing what they’re doing?” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California at Los Angeles. “That really does boil down to climate change and the legacy of fire suppression in the 20th century.”

Amy Richlin, a feminist scholar at the University of California, Los Angeles, who helped lead the turn toward the study of women in the Roman world, laughed when I mentioned the idea of breaking up classics departments in the Ivy League. “Good luck getting rid of them,” she said. “These departments have endowments, and they’re not going to voluntarily dissolve themselves.”

The fact that the Trump administration eliminated the “highly controversial” provision from NEPA regulations in a broader effort to speed up and narrow federal reviews could diminish the broader impact of the ruling, UCLA law professor Sean Hecht said, noting that a lot of NEPA precedent is based on the text of the old rule.

Unlike gunpowder, where the fuel and the combustion-promoting oxidant are separate, nitroglycerine has both components built into the same molecule, said Craig A. Merlic, a professor of organic chemistry at UCLA and the executive director of the UC Center for Laboratory Safety.

Lynn LoPucki, a law professor at UCLA, has tracked fees in bankruptcy cases for decades, and waged a lonely battle to try to rein them in. Asked about the Weinstein Co. fees, he said, “They’re high. They are high in all bankruptcy cases, because there’s no one controlling them.”