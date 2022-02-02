UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

California snowpack dwindles after dry January | Los Angeles Times

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain noted on Twitter that the forecast for the start of February was “the single driest ensemble mean [precipitation] prediction I’ve ever seen during peak of California wet season.” “Extremely dry conditions — with zero rain or snow in most spots — are likely to continue across all of California and indeed much of the West into mid-February,” he said. (Swain was also quoted by KTLA-TV.)

Breastfeeding during COVID | Washington Post

“Breast milk is loaded with antibodies and other factors that protect infants,” says Grace M. Aldrovandi, chief of the division of infectious diseases at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital. “When a mother gets an infection, antibodies and immune cells traffic to the milk.”

Bay Area demonstrates value of vaccines | Los Angeles Times

With higher vaccination and booster rates, the Bay Area experienced fewer coronavirus cases in January, and that lower case rate resulted in a lower COVID-19 death rate, said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiologist at UCLA. (Kim-Farley was also interviewed about mask requirements by KTLA-TV — approx. 2:20 mark).

Teaching about race in areas with shifting demographics | CNN

Researchers at UCLA and UC San Diego released a study titled “The Conflict Campaign” last week. The findings showed widespread conflict over teaching and learning about critical race theory in K–12 education; the role media plays in the divide in communities regarding teaching CRT; and revealed that there was more division over CRT in districts where white student enrollment fell by more than 18% since 2000.

Getting food to Asian American seniors afraid to go out | Bloomberg News

Among Asians, those reporting unfair treatment because of race or ethnicity experienced food insecurity at 1.5 times the rate than those not treated unfairly, according to CHIS, which is conducted by UCLA’s Center for Health Policy Research and is the country’s largest statewide health survey.

Should traffic tickets be income-graduated? | Atlantic

In subsequent years, as mandatory-minimum sentences grew in popularity, each program lost funding. “The political climate wasn’t ready for day fines,” the UCLA law professor Beth Colgan, who has written extensively about the day-fine pilot, told me. “But times have changed.”

Imagining the ‘future you’ can lead to a happier life | BBC

The theory was later expanded and championed by the British philosopher Derek Parfit, whose work caught the attention of a young researcher called Hal Hershfield. “It was just such a compelling idea,” says Hershfield, who is an associate professor of marketing, behavioural decision making and psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles. He suspected that a disconnection from our future selves might explain many irrational elements of human behaviour — including our reluctance to set aside savings for our retirement.

Searching for the cause of ‘Havana syndrome’ | Slate

“Human nature is to look for cause and effect,” says Robert Baloh, professor of neurology and head and neck surgery at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine and co-author of “Havana Syndrome,” which argues that what took place in Cuba was a mass psychogenic illness. “I see this daily when I see patients. They’re all sure something they ate or something they did caused their problem and their symptoms.”

School principals tell what their jobs are like now | EdSource

Leyda Garcia, principal of UCLA Community School in Los Angeles, said that seeing students every day gives her an emotional boost. And she tells her staff to take time off when they need it, regardless of the staffing shortage. Physical and mental health is the priority, she said. “We just have to be honest. If teachers need a day, they should take it. Even if we can’t find a sub, we’ll deal with it,” Garcia said.

Vitamin D may reduce risk of autoimmune diseases | Healthline

“We think that autoimmune diseases develop in patients who have a genetic susceptibility to autoimmunity. And then there’s things that happen in the environment that probably trigger the autoimmune disease to develop,” Dr. Elizabeth Volkmann, the director of the UCLA Scleroderma Program, told Healthline.

COVID still raging through nation’s prisons | STAT

“They’ve continued with business as usual as a mass death event has unfolded under their watch,” said Joshua Manson, the communications manager for the UCLA Law COVID Behind Bars Data Project, which tracks COVID-19 outbreaks in prisons. “It’s been a catastrophe.”

Turning a corner on omicron | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“There’s definitely no question … We’re seeing far fewer infections in the community, as well as in the hospital. Our numbers are going down in both places, and it’s a huge relief for me, personally,” said UCLA’s Dr. Tara Vijayan (approx. 1:00 mark).