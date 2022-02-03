UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Drought recovery hopes dim in Western U.S. | Washington Post

“We’ve gotten record dry but also some record wet sprinkled in there,” said Daniel Swain a climate scientist at UCLA, referring to the past several years. “In part this increase in precipitation whiplash in California is happening because there are both more periods with no rain and more periods with heavy rain.” (Swain is also quoted by CNN.)

Could grading changes help community college enrollment? | Los Angeles Times

At UCLA, “pass” was accepted as a credit for winter, spring and 2020 courses because of the pandemic. From fall 2020 onward, that grading option has not been granted for major preparation courses. “Courses that are not for major preparation and are being taken to satisfy general education requirements and/or to meet the transfer unit requirements may be taken for a pass grade. We will accept pass grades in English and math courses, but prefer letter grades in those courses, as well,” said Gary Clark, UCLA director of enrollment management.

CDC finally recognizing COVID ‘natural immunity’ | The Hill

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Noah Kojima) There have now been over 65 million people that have recovered from COVID-19 in the United States. While vaccination for COVID-19 has been critically important to protect us against severe disease, hospitalizations and death, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are finally acknowledging the strong protection provided from immunity after a SARS-CoV-2 infection: so-called “natural immunity.”

New crossing could help cougars evade extinction | KCRW-FM’s “Greater LA”

Genetic diversity among L.A.’s mountain lions is “much lower than anywhere else across California, or anywhere else across the West where people have studied mountain lion genetics,” says Seth Riley with the National Park Service. “There’s room essentially for 10 to 15 adults … that’s too small in the long run.” The report by UCLA finds the iconic cats will go extinct in 12 to 15 years unless their gene pool expands. (UCLA’s Audra Huffmeyer is also quoted.)

Text message ‘nudges’ can help with vaccinations | Quartz

This kind of language can also make people feel as if they’re getting insider access, according to research by Jon Bogard, another co-author of the PNAS study and a Ph.D. student at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Whether it’s a vaccine or a concert, they’re excited about the opportunity that’s exclusive to them, and they want to seize the day,” says Milkman.

Immune gene tied to social behavior in autism mouse model | Spectrum

“This paper is a beautiful piece of this puzzle trying to figure out how this immune activation actually has an important impact in neurodevelopment,” says Manuel López Aranda, assistant project scientist in Alcino Silva’s lab at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the work.

Nurses and COVID | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“I and a lot of others who look at the nursing workforce are quite concerned about what’s happening in nursing right now. During COVID, we’ve seen that about 1 in 5 nurses have quit their jobs. And there was recently a survey that showed that 66% of nurses who work in ICUs were thinking about quitting their jobs,” said UCLA’s Kristen Choi (approx. 1:45 mark).

Over-subsidizing green tech could mean ‘willy-nilly’ growth | CNBC

“That’s going to be a difficult balance. As someone who works on environmental regulation, I’m generally supportive of subsidies for green technologies, be it renewable energy or EVs. But when you subsidize a lot, it could lead to … willy-nilly growth,” said UCLA’s Alex Wang.

Some San Diego residents confused about utility choice | KPBS-TV

“It’s really hard for local government to communicate to its constituents, even really, really good things for people,” said Dr. Stephanie Pincetl, a professor at the Environment and Sustainability Institute at UCLA. She’s an expert on power providers and these newer community choice aggregators. She said it’s important the communities making the switch know what the community utility is and their motivation.

Employer-based insurance disparities for women of color | KCRW-FM

In adults under the age of 65, only 43% of Latinx women and roughly 55% of Black woman have employer-based insurance, far below the rates found in other populations. Those figures came to light when the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research dug into the data from its 2020 California Health Interview Survey (UCLA’s Shana Charles is interviewed.)

When will the pandemic be over? | Washington Times

“There is no formal declaration of moving from a pandemic to endemic phase that I am aware of,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles’ Fielding School of Public Health. “For example, the human immunodeficiency virus pandemic has been going on for 40 years. HIV is endemic in some populations but has never been declared as such. Nor are there metrics that I am aware of.”

10 protein deficiency symptoms to be aware of | Self

If you’re not eating enough protein in the short term, your body may tell you by literally craving it, Dana Hunnes, Ph.D., R.D., senior dietician at UCLA Medical Center and adjunct assistant professor at the Fielding School of Public Health, tells SELF. You should give in to these cravings. If you’re really jonesing for a chicken sandwich or a bowl of lentil soup, listen to your body and eat up.

$1m gift aimed at restoring Stanford’s Cantonese instruction | Inside Higher Ed

Ryan Talvola, an economics major at the University of California, Los Angeles, who worked on the Save Cantonese campaign, said he was grateful the campaign resulted in a tangible impact in the form of a million-dollar gift. “There were some tangible fruits of our labor instead of a bunch of passionate activists shouting into the universe,” he said. “At the end of the day, something was truly accomplished.”