As the February 1, 2024, deadline for the end of the rent freeze and COVID-19 rental debt payments approaches in the City of Los Angeles, a new brief from the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute sheds light on the challenges faced by Latino renters in the county. Titled “Facts about Latino Renters in Los Angeles County,” the analysis draws from the Latino Data Hub, offering a comprehensive look into the number and characteristics of renters grappling with housing cost burdens. (UCLA’s Jie Zong, Mariah Bonilla and Rodrigo Dominguez-Villegas were quoted. (Also: KABC-TV and LAist 89.3-FM – approx. :35 mark).

“There has been some flooding from today’s storm across parts of SoCal (especially in/near Long Beach), but the Sun-Tue system has *much greater* potential for more widespread and more serious flooding/debris flows in SoCal,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at [UCLA], said on X, formerly Twitter. (Swain was also quoted by the New York Times and Yahoo News.)

Kathlyn Cooney, a professor of Egyptian art and architecture at the UCLA, pointed to the difference between conservation, which “preserves an object in the state it is in,” and restoration, which “improves it, changes it, beautifies it” — and “should be avoided at all costs.” She said in an email that the facade of the Menkaure pyramid was left unfinished, which “teaches us about his kingship [and] the political affairs of the time.”

“This could be a groundbreaking case,” Adam Winkler at the UCLA School of Law said. “This is a case that could create real incentives for parents to be much more cautious giving their children access to firearms.”

Harry Litman, a constitutional law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles said on X, “Yes, each day that the DC circuit opinion on immunity doesn’t come out is a day lost for starting the 1/6 trial. But it’s worse than that, at least potentially.”

“What we saw in those initial weeks and months following the closure of schools, in some ways hearkens back to a day of separate and unequal educational opportunities that we had in this country,” said Tyrone Howard, a UCLA education professor who provided an expert report in the case.

Sanjay Mallya, a radiologist and professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said there is “no hard science,” that the aprons are needed. “Yet at the same time, we do have the letter of the law that requires that,” said Mallya, who helped write the American Academy of Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology’s recommendation in the fall against the use of lead aprons and thyroid collars. Kumar noted it was that group’s recommendation that spurred the American Dental Association to look at the topic.

Black women are at higher risk for developing heart disease for a variety of reasons including genetic predisposition, lifestyle factors and medical conditions. “Genetic predisposition is hard to quantify but can be roughly estimated by knowing the family history of members of the same family who suffer from the same disease. They may have some shared genetic risk,” says Karol Watson, M.D., Ph.D., a professor of medicine and cardiology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Prior to the recent slew of cancellations, the film and TV industry seemed to be making some progress. According to UCLA’s 2021 and 2023 Hollywood Diversity Report, there’s been an uptick in the casting of racial minorities in lead roles and the hiring of diverse show creators.