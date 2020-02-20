UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Top colleges in the West for student outcomes | Wall Street Journal

Stanford University is the highest-ranked school in the West for student outcomes in the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Rankings. Stanford is one of four Western schools that rank in the top 20 nationwide for student outcomes, along with the California Institute of Technology, the University of California, Los Angeles (No. 3) and the University of California, Berkeley.

In genetics, UCLA geneticist Bridgett vonHoldt made a surprising discovery in 2009: Dogs have a mutation in the gene responsible for Williams syndrome in humans — a condition characterized by intellectual limitations and exceptional gregariousness.

Super-spreading events may be happening with the new coronavirus but don’t seem to be causing explosive outbreaks as they did in the early days of SARS, says Jamie Lloyd-Smith, who studies how diseases spread at the University of California, Los Angeles. But why? “Is it a biological difference between the two viruses?” he says, “Or [have] we actually learned some things about how to deal with these viruses and infection control?”

“Racial and ethnic differences in home dialysis use have been known for some time, but the potential mechanisms behind them had not been well explored,” Jenny I. Shen, MD, MS, assistant professor of medicine at University of California, Los Angeles and investigator at the Los Angeles Biomedical Institute at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, told Healio Nephrology. “Many of the socioeconomic characteristics that are more common among home dialysis patients, like having received pre-dialysis nephrology care or having private insurance, are less prevalent among minority patients.”

Billionaires Bloomberg and Steyer are paying big bucks to dominate the airwaves in California | Los Angeles Magazine

“It’s really unusual to see this much advertising, especially from candidates who are not top tier in the polls,” says UCLA Professor of Communications Tim Groeling, who describes the amounts spent so far as “staggering.”

The scientists’ work is “remarkable,” says Aaswath Raman, who studies light and heat interactions with nanoscale structures at the University of California, Los Angeles, and was not involved in the study. “The specific microstructures they uncover here, we can conceivably make into our own artificial processes,” he says.

UCLA dance team breaks ground with male dancer | Spectrum News 1

Standing in front of the mirror, there is a big rush of adrenaline, until the music drops. As the sounds of “five, six, seven, eight” boom from the front of the floor, a smile creeps its way onto University of California Los Angeles junior, Devin Mallory’s face. It is easy to see he is right at home on the dance floor. “As cheesy as it may sound, I’d say I feel free when I dance,” Mallory said. “There’s something so natural to me when I’m dancing.”

Researchers at UCLA followed 42 participants over a three-week period, who took either a placebo, no treatment or paracetamol twice a day and answered a questionnaire about their feelings. The results showed that “highly forgiving” individuals saw an 18.5% reduction in “social pain” over three weeks if they were taking acetaminophen, sold as Tylenol.

A huge retrospective drawing exhibition — more than 600 works from the last six decades and newly opened at the UCLA Hammer Museum — shows Surrealism and Expressionism roaring to life, beginning in 1963. The show opens with a “Self-Portrait” head — McCarthy, albeit transformed into a gorilla.

“Everyone’s at risk at some level,” Dr. Jeffrey Klausner of UCLA School of Public Health said. The public can be at risk because the feces and urine that’s now on LA sidewalks could end up on residents’ shoes and tracked into homes, and offices, Klausner said. “People’s shoes or clothes can be contaminated. Then they inadvertently touch their shoes, touch their eyes, they touch their mouth,” he said. “We can get gastroenteritis, norovirus.”

Study finds empathy can be detected in people whose brains are at rest | Medical Xpress

Traditionally, empathy is assessed through the use of questionnaires and psychological assessments. The findings of this study offer an alternative to people who may have difficulty filling out questionnaires, such as people with severe mental illness or autism, said senior author Dr. Marco Iacoboni, professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Dr. Zhang ZuoFeng, dean of UCLA’s School of Public Health, was invited to the gala to present accurate and up-to-date information on the COVID-19. “An old Chinese saying is that the very best doctors treat patients early before they have a disease,” Zhang told Xinhua. “Now, the Chinese government’s measures, especially the quarantine, have really reduced the risk of spreading the COVID-19 from Wuhan to the Unites States and globally,” he said, adding, “It’s still a very early phase, so we don’t know everything yet about this disease, but the case mortality rate at about 2.2 percent — much lower than SARS and MERS.”

How two Trump proposals could bite into school lunch | NPR

“It’s a huge barrier because this has frightened a lot of people,” says Patricia Gándara, co-director of the Civil Rights Project at UCLA. “We hear from folks in the schools where these children are attending that the parents won’t come in and sign up for the free lunch. And so school personnel know that the children are eligible, but the parents won’t sign the forms because parents are also very afraid of signing anything that looks like they are using any benefit for fear of losing their status, their green cards.”