Donald Shoup, a [UCLA] professor of urban studies whose provocative and occasionally amusing 734-page treatise on the economics of parking sparked reforms in thousands of cities, helping reduce traffic, create green space and make cities more walkable, died on Feb. 6 at his home in Los Angeles.

“I don’t think there’s an epidemic [of women being diagnosed with autism],” Catherine Lord, a professor of psychiatry at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and codeveloper of the assessment tool known as the Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule (ADOS), tells SELF. “I think we’re just getting better at identifying people, and people are also seeking this diagnosis, which they wouldn’t have 50 years ago.”

Solomon Salim Moore, who is also an artist, grew up in Altadena and said that its nonconformist spirit has endured to the present, even as prices have climbed and the Black population has fallen, according to the UCLA Bunche Center for African American Studies, to about 18 percent from 43 percent in 1980.

“We’ve all heard about increased hospital occupancy during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but these findings show that hospitals are as full, if not more so, than they were during the pandemic, even well into 2024 during what would be considered a post-pandemic steady state,” Dr. Richard Leuchter, assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health, said in a statement. The authors found that the newly increased baseline in occupancy is primarily driven by a 16 percent reduction in the number of staffed hospital beds than by an increase in hospitalizations. (Also: Medical Xpress.)

Primatologist Susan Perry of UCLA has spent much of the past 35 years studying the complex social lives of white-faced capuchin monkeys, at a field site she established in one of the remaining patches of dry forest in northwestern Costa Rica. (Perry was interviewed.)

A SpaceX rocket chunk wound up behind a Polish warehouse | L.A. Times

UCLA astronomy professor Edward Wright told The Times it was likely that an engine or controls failure prevented the second stage from reentering Earth’s atmosphere in a controlled manner and making a routine landing in the Pacific Ocean. Most of the rocket combusted in the intense heat created by the friction of hurtling through the atmosphere at 18,000 mph, he said.

CRA around and find out | Politico

“The big question is, are they willing to try to apply the statute to something that is exempt under the statute?” asked Ann Carlson, a former head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration under former President Joe Biden and a professor at UCLA.