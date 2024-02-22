UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Great apes like to playfully tease, prank and play with each other just like humans do, scientists have found … Professor Erica Cartmill, of UCLA, who is senior author of the study, said: “It was common for teasers to repeatedly wave or swing a body part or object in the middle of the target’s field of vision, hit or poke them, stare closely at their face, disrupt their movements, pull on their hair or perform other behaviors that were extremely difficult for the target to ignore.” (UCLA’s Isabelle Laumer was also quoted.)

Lynn Vavreck, an American politics professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said Trump might have to fall back to tried-and-true tactics from his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton, such as promising to institute hardline immigration policies. “The economy is growing. People don’t really say that they feel good about it, but if you’re gonna load up your campaign on those people’s feelings, I feel like that’s a little risky,” said Vavreck, who has studied how economic conditions can affect presidential campaigns.

A UCLA-led team of researchers has found a correlation between early signs of adrenal puberty in first-born daughters and their mothers’ having experienced high levels of prenatal stress. They did not find the same result in boys or daughters who were not first-born. (UCLA’s Molly Fox was quoted. Also: Science Daily.)

Supporters of the traditional approach say conducting a consistent, by-the-book physical exam with every patient allows them to catch issues they might not otherwise, establishes a health baseline and reduces the chance of error. A thorough examination also helps put many patients at ease, says Dr. Eve M. Glazier, a general internist and president of the multispecialty provider group UCLA Health Faculty Practice Group.

The claims that head spas make are “fundamentally correct,” said Dr. Carolyn Goh, a dermatologist at UCLA Health. “A deep clean and massage can help with circulation and reduce inflammation. My first recommendation to anyone suffering from hair loss is to make your scalp clean. But if you have psoriasis or eczema, it’s not going to help. I’d also caution if you’re sensitive and using essential oils — you can develop an allergy.” (UCLA’s Dr. Ka-Kit Hui was also quoted.)

The trend toward admitting more out-of-state students started as far back as the 1980s, when state legislatures and governors began reducing funding for higher education, said Ozan Jaquette, an associate professor of higher education at the UCLA Graduate School of Education & Information Studies who has studied nonresident enrollment at public universities. He added that the trend has accelerated over the past decade.

A study last year found inadequate cell phone devices or service were major deterrents for elderly, non-English speaking patients seeking telehealth care during the pandemic, said Arturo Vargas Bustamante, professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Shows with diverse casts tend to get higher ratings, and Latinos like to see themselves on television, according to data compiled in UCLA’s Entertainment and Media Research Initiative annual Hollywood diversity report. The rub is how those shows depict Latino life, and how dedicated Latinos are to supporting programs that center them.