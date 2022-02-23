UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Putin sends troops into Ukraine | CNN

(Commentary by UCLA’s Daniel Treisman) The time of the long tables is apparently over. On Monday, Vladimir Putin moved on from diplomacy to direct action. In a day overflowing with adrenalin, Russia’s president threw Europe’s security and his own political future into the balance with a gamble larger than any he has yet risked in his 22 years in power.

L.A.’s Black homelessness crisis | LAist

Mark Vestal is co-author of the 2021 UCLA Luskin Center for History and Policy report, ‘Making of a Crisis: The History of Homelessness in L.A.’. He said a century of racist housing policies led to discrepancy in homeownership among Black residents. “The Great Depression sets us up for the system we have today,” said Vestal. “A fragmented jurisdiction between city, county, state and federal government that’s not really working.”

Wildfires can boost water supplies, increase floods | Arizona Republic

Major forest fires around the West temporarily boost both surface water supplies and the risks of flood and debris flows, researchers found in a study released this week. “Yes, more water could very well have benefits,” said [Park] Williams, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “The West is generally a dry place where life is constrained by water. But unexpectedly high streamflow may be bad at times due to increased flood risk.” (Also: Inverse, KCRW-FM and KPCC-FM.)

Chicago program attracts more minority firefighters | NPR’s “Morning Edition”

Chicago is hardly alone when it comes to the lack of diversity. In a report for the Harvard Business Review, UCLA professor Corinne Bendersky says 96% of U.S. career firefighters are men; more than 80% are white. “It’s a very proud tradition in the fire service, and some of those traditions have racist and discriminatory roots,” Bendersky said.

How technology aids search for sunken slave ships | Marketplace Tech

Some of the history of slavery in the Americas still rests on the ocean floor, in the form of sunken ships that once carried captives to the U.S. or the Caribbean region … Marine archaeologists and a small army of scuba divers are working to uncover those stories, using the latest technology to locate some of those ships and add more context to history. One of them is Justin Dunnavant an archaeologist and assistant professor of anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Concerns over growth in sports gambling | New York Times

Most adults who bet on sports can do so without getting themselves into trouble. But according to Timothy Fong, a director of the Gambling Studies Program at the University of California, Los Angeles, about 1 percent of American adults have a gambling disorder, the core symptom of which is the continuation of gambling despite harmful consequences.

Victims of online dating scams speak out | Yahoo Life

Also important, says Alan Castel, a psychology professor at UCLA who studies online scams, is to “know that you’re not alone,” he tells Yahoo Life. “These scammers are working on large numbers. They’re now able to reach millions of people within minutes.” He adds, “Regardless of age, race, ethnicity, there’s not one risk factor that makes you kind of susceptible or immune to scams.”

Did COVID worsen income inequality in California? | CalMatters

“There are some sectors that have grown, such as transportation and warehousing, but they’re unlikely to have grown enough to absorb that big of a share,” [UCLA’s Till] von Wachter said. “They’re also not as ubiquitous as some of these other sectors; if you’re in San Bernardino, that’s a really important industry, but not, say, elsewhere in L.A. County.”

Trans seniors fear bleak future in residential care | Reuters

Approximately 1 in 200 U.S. residents 65 and older identify as trans, according to the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law. As the first substantial generation of people who have been living openly as transgender reaches old age in Western countries, LGBTQ+ rights campaigners say care systems in the United States and other nations are woefully unprepared.

The fight over single-payer health care | New Yorker

“I think a lot more individuals are going into medicine with more of a social-justice bent,” Anna Yap, an A.M.A. delegate and resident physician at the University of California, Los Angeles, said. “We’re trying to have more first-generation doctors come into medicine, more people of color … I think that, because of that change in our workforce, we’re seeing changes in what we’re interested in pushing for.”

How headphones create a sense of closeness | City News Service

A UC-led study released Tuesday found that using headphones over listening to audio on speakers has a significant impact on listeners’ perceptions, judgments and behaviors, which could have implications for advertising, remote work and training programs … “If the aim is to have listeners feel close to the communicator, or be particularly persuaded by their message, such as in a public service announcement, managers should consider placing their advertisement or message on a program often consumed via headphones, like a podcast,” said Alicea Lieberman, assistant professor of marketing at the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Record-breaking supernova part of new class of objects | Scientific American

(Article by UCLA’s Briley Lewis) The night sky is filled with blips and flashes, a constantly changing sea of lights. Some of these changes are from Earth-bound happenings such as aircraft flying overhead, but some are from distant sources in space. Astronomers hunt for these fleeting phenomena, known as astronomical transients, by observing the sky regularly and looking for differences that appear.

Mask mandate changing in L.A. | KCBS-TV

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn tweeted yesterday, saying vaccinated people will soon be able to go maskless indoors … “What that means is that the burden of protecting yourself as an individual is really going to fall on you. And so people are really going to have to be very thoughtful,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also interviewed by KTLA-TV’s “Inside California Politics” about Gov. Newsom’s new approach to COVID-19.)