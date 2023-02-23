UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Where I live in Riverside County, in the shadow of the Santa Ana Mountains, we haven’t seen snowy hillsides for nearly a decade. But there’s a good chance we’ll get a glimpse of a powder-covered landscape on Friday. “Most folks in California will literally be able to see it in the peaks,” Daniel Swain, a [UCLA] climate scientist, said. (Swain was also quoted by the Associated Press, BBC News and CNN; and featured on KCRW-FM.)

“This is an all-hands-on-deck moment in Los Angeles,” said Gary Segura, dean of the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs and co-chair of the Reform Project. “Interest in reform is high throughout the community.”

This was precisely the worry of Kimberlé Crenshaw, a law professor at [UCLA] and Columbia, who played a leading role in developing critical race theory into a discipline, when I spoke with her recently: “They started with C.R.T. They moved to ‘Don’t Say Gay.’ Now, they’re moving to all of Black studies. It’s not going to be long before they include all ethnic studies. We’ve already seen they’re attacking diversity, equity and inclusion in higher education. And, the real thing, Charles, is going to be when they come for diversity, equity and inclusion in corporations.”

“She’s obviously scrambling. You heard the no comment official thing that you just reported. I’m sure behind the scenes, those weren’t the words,” said UCLA’s Harry Litman (Litman was interviewed.)

About 74% of the bus stops in Los Angeles County serving L.A. Metro bus routes do not have shelters, exposing thousands of potential riders each day to rain, sun and excessive heat that can lead to emergency room visits and even death, according to a recent study. Researchers from Move LA and the UCLA Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies found that most of the holes in the county’s transit safety net were in low-income areas.

“[Gambling addiction] is no different than really any other rewarding behavior that we have. You know, alcohol, tobacco, lobster, Doritos. You know, it just gets people feeling good,” said Timothy Fong, a professor of psychiatry at UCLA and the co-director of the UCLA Gambling Studies Program. Fong says where sports betting differs from other types of gambling is the illusion of control.

Putting all of humanity’s eggs in Goldstone’s basket is a particularly risky move, especially because it “recently experienced an 18-month-long failure, leaving us without an essential planetary defense capability for an extended period of time,” says planetary scientist Jean-Luc Margot of the University of California, Los Angeles.

The supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy is tearing apart a strange dust cloud, and astronomers are observing the spectacle as it happens. … “This is a unique chance at observing the effects of the black hole’s tidal forces at high-resolution, giving us insight into the physics of the galactic center’s extreme environment,” Anna Ciurlo, assistant researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, and lead author of the study, said in a statement.

Eating or drinking should not cause more than occasional bloating or discomfort, and you should have regular, well-formed bowel movements every one to three days that pass without much straining, said Dr. Folasade May, a gastroenterologist and associate professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at [UCLA].

“I strongly believe that Paxlovid is an important part of how we minimize risk in the setting of COVID infection for moms and babies,” Dr. Neil Silverman, professor of clinical obstetrics and gynecology at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, tells TODAY.com.

Dr. Zhaoping Li, professor of medicine and chief of the division of clinical nutrition at the University of California, Los Angeles, says more long-term data is needed about Wegovy.