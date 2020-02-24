UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

UCLA gymnast Mercedez Sanchez finds inspiration in her brother’s cancer fight | Los Angeles Times

Inspired by Liam, who finished chemotherapy on Jan. 19 and is healing at home in Canoga Park, No. 3 UCLA will host a childhood cancer awareness meet Sunday against No. 3 Utah at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins will encourage fans to sign up for “Be the Match,” a program that registers potential bone marrow donors and pairs them with patients in need. Liam didn’t need a bone marrow transplant, but [UCLA’s Mercedez] Sanchez and teammates like Madison Kocian have already signed up for the program…. Children younger than 12 months are considered high risk, although their outcomes are now comparable to older children, said Dr. Theodore Scott Nowicki, a clinical instructor at UCLA’s Department of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology.

How Bernie Sanders dominated in Nevada | New York Times Analysis

“If you have focused intention and ongoing support for Latinos and other voters of color you can win,” said Sonja Diaz, the executive director of the Latino Policy & Politics Initiative at the University of California, Los Angeles. “They did not take the Latino vote for granted.”

Brad Udall, a water and climate scientist at Colorado State University, said the research confirms the findings of a 2018 study that he co-authored with scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles, in which they also found that about half of the loss in river flow since 2000 has been due to higher temperatures.

Campaigning aimed at friends, family and acquaintances is usually done by volunteers excited about the candidate, said UCLA professor Tim Groeling, who studies political communications and new media. That Bloomberg can pay for people to try to convince their social circle is a sign of the strength of Bloomberg’s financial resources but also an indication he may lack the kind of organic support that inspires grass-roots volunteerism, Groeling said…. With its “astounding” level of spending, the Bloomberg campaign has been “very effective at influencing people before he’s had much contact with them,” UCLA’s Groeling said. “I told my students to sign up. It’s like free money — probably the easiest $2,500-a-month job they’re going to get.”

“Given what we’ve seen so far this year and the forecast for the next few weeks, I do think it’s pretty likely we’ll end up in some degree of drought by this summer,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA.

But the biggest — and most controversial — question came during the show’s finale last month: Is finitude necessary for life to have meaning? The answer to that question is a solid no for Pamela Hieronymi, who was a philosophy adviser for the NBC sitcom. “There’s an ongoing philosophical debate about immortality and whether it would be a good thing or a bad thing,” the UCLA professor told the Deseret News. “The view that was taken by the show, namely that an infinite trouble-free life would be meaningless.… I disagree with that.”

Placing foster children with relatives may help prevent congregate care | Chronicle of Social Change

According to Tyrone Howard, director of the Pritzker Center for Strengthening Children and Families at the University of California-Los Angeles, understanding the reasons behind the unsettling disparity between black and white children is “the million-dollar question.” “With implicit bias, study after study has shown the ways in which black youth are oftentimes seen less favorably, treated more harshly and receive less empathy from social workers,” Howard said.

Empathy can be measured in a resting brain | Psych Central

“Assessing empathy is often the hardest in the populations that need it most,” said senior author Dr. Marco Iacoboni, professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). “Empathy is a cornerstone of mental health and well-being. It promotes social and cooperative behavior through our concern for others. It also helps us to infer and predict the internal feelings, behavior and intentions of others.” (Also: Xinhua)