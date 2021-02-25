UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“Biden is trying to reclaim the vision of America that was there during the Obama administration, a vision that was much more diverse, much more religiously tolerant, much more tolerant of different kinds of gender dispositions and gender presentations,” said Norma Mendoza-Denton, a professor of anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, and an author of “Language in the Trump Era: Scandals and Emergencies.”

Sharon Dolovich, a professor at UCLA’s law school who directs its COVID-19 Behind Bars Data Project, which tracks the pandemic in prisons and jails nationwide, called the number of prisoners vaccinated in California “incredibly high.” “Generally speaking, prison systems have been slow to bring the vaccine to incarcerated people,” she said, explaining that many states are only vaccinating prison staff.

“The use that you’re seeing of the codes follow what I would say is human behavior, and we should have thought about that. First of all, we have a scarcity of the vaccine. People have no idea when they’re going to be able to get vaccinated. So, they’re running scared, and once these codes were out, they decided to use them,” said UCLA’s Vickie Mays.

Mass vaccination sites are logistically easy to roll out, said Steven Wallace, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, Fielding School of Public Health. But “taking the vaccine to where the people are is the most effective way of reaching those harder to reach populations,” he said. And county officials agree. (UCLA’s Dr. Paul Simon was also quoted.)

The federal government offers workers long-term sick leave, including time off for family caregiving that in many ways makes it a global model, says Jody Heymann, founding director of the WORLD Policy Analysis Center at the University of California, Los Angeles’ Fielding School of Public Health. That gives Canadians more security than many Americans: the U.S. is one of just 11 countries that, outside the pandemic, offers no policy at the federal level on sick leave.

According to a report from Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law, about 42 percent of transgender people who are eligible to vote in 45 American states — they estimate that’s more than 350,000 people — do not have identification documents that reflect their correct name, gender or both.

“If they thought it was a white attorney, they evaluated in one direction. But if they thought it was an Asian attorney, they evaluated in another direction,” said UCLA’s Jerry Kang (approx. 3:00 mark).

Homeless students attending charter schools in Los Angeles County have significantly lower attendance and graduation rates than their peers at traditional public schools, according to new research from UCLA. … “The outcomes are really low. It’s shocking,” said Earl Edwards, an author of the study and a UCLA doctoral candidate studying urban education. “It’s an important issue because if we’re not doing a good job providing services to these students, then we leave them to experience more adverse impacts later in life.”

What’s more, if Block Party succeeds, it could pave the way for social networks to encourage more third-party tools that give users greater control, said Sarah Roberts, a UCLA professor who studies online content moderation. “Their biggest fear is that we all flee [social media] because it’s such a terrible experience,” Roberts said.

“We’re down to about 1,800 cases on average per day. So that’s much better than we were when we were at 13,000 per day. … We’re still not totally out of the woods here on this, but very, very encouraging,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley (approx. 2:05 mark).

Given the way that federal judges have applied qualified immunity, Floyd’s relatives may not get their day in court unless the precedents they cite involve conduct very similar to Chauvin’s. As UCLA law professor Joanna Schwartz, a leading critic of the doctrine, puts it, they “would have to find cases in which earlier defendants were found to have violated the law in precisely the same way.”

“The vaccines could provide some protection against the variants,” said Zhang Zuofeng, professor of epidemiology and associate dean for research with the School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles, in an interview with Xinhua. “If we can complete mass vaccination to reach general immunity before the variants take hold, the situation could get in control,” Zhang said, predicting that about 75 percent of the U.S. population will be vaccinated by July or August based on the current vaccination speed.

“The climate coaches, the most important thing for them is to be rooted in community and have the trust of the areas in which the schools are located. That’s one of the things that school police often said distinguished them from a regular police officers, in their minds, was this ability to serve as a mentor, as somebody that students could relate to or rely on,” said UCLA’s Isaac Bryan (approx. 10:00 mark).

After refining the approach, Sullivan then moved to thousand-year-old shells from a trash midden at the Sitio Drago archeological site in Bocas del Toro. This site had been studied by STRI Research Associate and UCLA Professor Tom Wake. “Those shells had probably been cooked by their pre-Columbian harvesters making Alexis’ successful extraction and sequencing of DNA even more incredible,” Wake said.