Sea ice around Antarctica reaches record low | New York Times

“It’s really unprecedented,” said Marilyn N. Raphael, a professor of geography at the University of California, Los Angeles, who studies Antarctic sea ice. Warmer ocean temperatures may have played a role, she said, “but there are other factors that we will be working on finding out in the next months.”

Texas governor targets treatments for trans kids | New York Times

Governor Abbott’s effort to criminalize medical care for transgender youth is a new front in a broadening political drive to deny treatments that help align the adolescents’ bodies with their gender identities and that have been endorsed by major medical groups. Twenty-one states introduced such bills last year, according to the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law.

Taking ADHD meds while breastfeeding | Washington Post

Further complicating the issue is that some people — including some doctors — still don’t see ADHD as a real diagnosis, even though it’s one that affects millions of people. “It’s only been for about 25 or 30 years that people have admitted that ADHD even occurs in adults,” explains James McGough, co-director of the ADHD Clinic at the University of California at Los Angeles, and a professor of clinical psychiatry at the David Geffen School of Medicine.

Returning to work at Orange County nail salons | New Yorker

According to a national study published, in 2018, by the California Healthy Nail Salon Collaborative and the U.C.L.A. Labor Center, around ninety per cent of the country’s nail salons are mom-and-pop shops. Most of these are owned and run by immigrants, many of whom are also manicurists.

Tips on breastfeeding when you have COVID | NBC’s “Today”

Some studies have found small amounts of the virus in breastmilk, but any potential transmission is far more likely to be due to close contact with the baby rather than contamination of the milk, Dr. Karin Nielsen, professor of pediatrics in the division of infectious diseases at UCLA Children’s Hospital, told TODAY.

Few L.A. streets named for women leaders | LAist

Guereca encourages people to send in suggestions for more women to highlight, which you can do online. They’ve had dozens of requests, including for Lisa Moreno, a labor activist in the mid-1900s, and Judy Baca, a Chicano studies expert at UCLA and artist. Baca created the mural “Great Wall of Los Angeles” in the San Fernando Valley, which pays tribute to Moreno’s story.

Can blood pressure meds help curb pancreatic cancer? | HealthDay News

Dr. Timothy Donahue, chief of surgical oncology at UCLA’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, added, “The data so far are correlative, and they would still be considered experimental agents. I would prioritize the medications that have been proven successful in prospective randomized studies.”

Maternal deaths jumped since the pandemic started | Los Angeles Daily News

Dr. Christina Han, division director of maternal and fetal medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, said she wasn’t surprised by the rising numbers. “The reason we are not surprised by this is that we know that COVID was hitting non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic woman in a disproportionate number and therefore we expected that there would be more mortality increases,” she said.

How a rat’s hippocampus maps position of moving object | Medical Xpress

A new UCLA study has found that hippocampal neurons in rats accurately map the position of a moving object even while the rat is stationary. The results challenge the idea that the hippocampus, a region of the brain involved in learning and memory, only encodes a map of space based on movement. (UCLA’s Mayank Mehta is quoted.)

The latest on the pandemic | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

Los Angeles County … will lift it’s indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people … “On a symbolic level, this is very exciting, I think, to many of us because we’re seeing omicron cases really dramatically coming down from what we saw back in January and in the winter. And, of course, that’s hopeful, that’s encouraging to all of us — to see us reducing transmission,” said UCLA’s Kristen Choi (approx. 1:55 mark).

Cutting down Medi-Cal managed care plans | Capitol Weekly

Indeed, according to a UCLA Center for Health Policy Research study, Medi-Cal enrollees already have much more difficulty finding physicians, including specialists, who accept their insurance. And we all know that patients who don’t seek the care they need get sicker — impacting their quality of life, threatening their lives, and exponentially increasing the cost of their treatment when they finally do seek care.