Will Trump go to prison for alleged election fraud? | Los Angeles Times

“The guy is a professional liar,” said Richard Hasen, an election law expert at UCLA law school. “You can’t assess his credibility just by listening to his words on the call. You can’t look at that one statement in isolation. You have to look at the entire picture: He was deeply engaged in a multi-state, multi-pronged attack on the election results and the conversation with Raffensperger was just one part of it.”

SoCal will see snow for the first time in years | Los Angeles Times

Snow levels in Southern California’s Transverse Ranges, which run from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties to the Inland Empire, could drop to 1,500 or 1,000 feet in some areas, said UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain. “I would argue that most people, if not virtually all people in California, will be able to at least see snow on the nearby hills from the right vantage point locally,” Swain said in a virtual briefing Thursday. (Swain was also quoted by the New York Daily News and the San Francisco Chronicle, and featured by LAist 89.3-FM and KCRW-FM.)

How to clean up digital clutter | New York Times

Yet data storage continues to expand, making it easy to become “cloud complacent,” which delays the urgency to purge even as discomfort grows. And many of us have been “socialized into saving documents to have a confirmation or a record of something,” said Emanuel Maidenberg, a clinical professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the David Geffen School of Medicine at [UCLA] Having hundreds of photos on your phone, he added, “is normal, accepted [and] expected.”

UC applications slow down for fall 2023 | Los Angeles Times

After two years of record growth, the University of California received a smaller number of applications for fall 2023, with state students holding steady but nonresidents declining, according to preliminary data released Friday. … Gary Clark, UCLA interim vice provost of enrollment management, said the campus had not yet determined how many additional students UCLA would admit this year. But he said he was relieved that a decline in applications would mean fewer disappointed students who don’t get the coveted acceptance letter next month. “Even with a slight decrease, we’ve got a great pool of applicants to choose from, so we feel pretty good,” Clark said.

Ukraine’s path to victory in Putin’s war | USA Today

(Commentary by UCLA’s Wesley Clark) One year ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces brutally invaded Ukraine. His invasion has sparked the most violent conflict in Europe since World War II. Hundreds of thousands have died, massive ethnic cleansing is underway and thousands of war crimes have been documented. Battles rage across a front of more than 600 miles, and Russian missiles continue to bombard civilian targets. Can the conflict, which seems unstoppable, be ended, and if so, how?

To boost happiness, treat your weekend like vacation | Washington Post

But if you’re having trouble making time for a vacation, recent research suggests that simply treating your weekends like a vacation can make you happier. The findings, from researchers at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, are based on a series of experiments. In one study of 441 workers, half were instructed to spend a spring weekend like they would any other. But the other participants were instructed, “Treat this weekend like a vacation.” (UCLA’s Cassie Holmes was quoted.)

The Hammer pulls off a marvelously orchestrated show | Los Angeles Times

An engrossing exhibition at the UCLA Hammer Museum demonstrates how right she was. “Bridget Riley Drawings: From the Artist’s Studio” features 24 little-seen figurative and landscape works in pencil, crayon, oil and pastel from the 1940s and ‘50s, plus 65 mostly geometric abstractions from 1961 and after, for which she is today well known.

DOJ alleges Google wrongfully destroyed chat messages | CNBC

An adverse jury instruction, in its most stringent form, would instruct a jury that it should assume that the relevant documents that were destroyed would have cast Google in a negative light, according to Eileen Scallen, a professor at the UCLA School of Law, an expert in evidence and civil procedure. A lesser remedy could be to instruct the jury to not hold it against the plaintiff for not having specific documents to back up its claims.

Late rapper’s daughter plans docuseries on addiction | Yahoo News

Last year, Joseph Friedman, an addiction researcher at UCLA, found that high-school-age teen overdoses have increased nationally, but that teenage drug use rates have actually gone down. “Fewer teenagers are using drugs than before, we actually saw that for the first time,” he said. “Over the past few years, overdose deaths among teens are actually going up very quickly. This is important because overdose deaths among adults have actually been going up year after year for over 40 years,” he added. “But for most of that time, teenagers were actually kind of insulated from those increases.”

Buildings that withstand earthquakes | Scientific American

During a quake, the ground beneath a building moves quickly back and forth. But because the building has mass, it has inertia. “The earthquake is shaking the ground, and the building is trying to stay put,” says Ertugrul Taciroglu, a structural engineer at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Biden recycling failed immigration strategies | Las Vegas Sun

A better way to direct U.S. funding would be to incentivize public-private partnerships that build community banking infrastructure in remote villages so people can save money they get from relatives in the U.S. “We’re overlooking the most important source of investment available to address the root causes of immigration: remittances from immigrants,” Raúl Hinojosa-Ojeda, founding director of UCLA’s North American Integration and Development Center, told me.

Intersections of civil rights, labor and economic movements | Marketplace

When reevaluating the civil rights movement, it becomes clear that economic justice is one of the topics many leaders emphasized. Robin D.G. Kelley, a professor of history at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the civil rights movement was also an economic and labor movement because “legalized segregation was an economic system. You know, it determined wages, determined job classifications, it determined where people can live. It even determined where you can go to school.” (Kelley was interviewed.)

When to move into senior living | U.S. News & World Report

Designed to be the last place a senior will move to, these communities cover all of a resident’s current and future needs, adds Dr. Susan D. Leonard, a geriatric medicine specialist at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. “Typically, they include a combination of independent living, assisted living and nursing home care levels,” she says. “This allows seniors to age in one location and transition to a higher care level as their care needs change – such as due to functional or cognitive decline – without having to move away.”

Lifelong bachelors fare worse in heart failure | HealthDay News

Heart failure is among the leading causes of cardiovascular-related hospitalizations and death, said Dr. Gregg Fonarow, director of the Ahmanson-UCLA Cardiomyopathy Center and co-chief of the UCLA division of cardiology in Los Angeles. “Social determinants of health are increasingly recognized as important contributors to the risk of heart failure and mortality among individuals with established heart failure,” Fonarow said.