Los Angeles’ newest pedestrian-only plaza is also its largest. Broxton Plaza — 14,000 square feet of outdoor space in Westwood Village, just minutes from UCLA — is getting its big introduction to Angelenos today. A grand opening event from noon to 5 p.m. includes a ribbon-cutting with UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk, city officials and performances by UCLA’s marching band and spirit squad. (UCLA’s Mary Osako was quoted. Also: KCBS-TV.)

After enormously destructive wildfires hit Los Angeles, the new exhibit at UCLA’s Fowler Museum asked visitors to see fire in a different way.

Adam Bradley has been listening to R&B for as long as he can remember. Bradley is the author of several books on music and the poetics of lyrics and a professor of English and African American studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he founded the Laboratory for Race and Popular Culture. (Bradley was quoted.)

In a research letter published in JAMA on Feb. 20, Dr. John Mafi, associate professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and his colleagues used Canadian data to explore what happened when people took Paxlovid … “Our main finding was that among vaccinated older adults, Paxlovid showed no statistically significant reduction in COVID-19 hospitalizations or on mortality,” says Mafi, the study’s lead author.

Shane Phillips, housing initiative project manager at the UCLA Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies, expects prices to increase significantly for months, if not a few years. “There’s only so many people moving at any given time, and suddenly adding another 20,000 households to that amount is just an extraordinary pressure,” he said.

UCLA urban planning professor Chris Tilly said L.A.’s program to fast-track 100% affordable housing projects has been revised multiple times to ban streamlined approvals of low-income apartments on most of the city’s land.

“There’s no other entity that is more influential in shaping American society and arguably the global society than the [U.S.] college and university,” said Eddie Cole, who researches the history of higher education at UCLA. “Nobody knows what to do and no one wants to do something preemptive.”

Benjamin Radd, a political scientist and senior fellow at UCLA’s Burkle Center for International Relations, said he believes Trump’s “bombastic positions” are indeed a tactic — and one that has worked.

Critics like UCLA professor Kimberly Clausing argue tariffs cannot replace income tax revenue, citing the $3.1 trillion collected in 2023 compared to $20 billion from tariffs. “In general, this is a deeply impractical plan,” she said.

Prosecutors are generally protected from such lawsuits by a host of immunity doctrines, Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said. ”The DOJ could decide to settle the case and pay some damages, but if the DOJ decides to fight it, I think they would have some very strong grounds,” he said.

“As much as I oppose the [AP] exclusion personally, I am skeptical that it is unconstitutional,” says Eugene Volokh, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “This is something we say as law professors all the time: ‘The fact that something is a bad idea doesn’t mean it’s unconstitutional.’”

Statewide, about 4,260 stimulant users receiving Medi-Cal benefits enrolled in a gift card program in 2024, according to the state Department of Health Care Services. At first glance, the data looked so promising that it made him suspicious, said Thomas Freese, a clinical psychologist and director of integrated substance abuse programs at UCLA.

Postpandemic hospital occupancy is higher than prepandemic and is expected to continue increasing without changes in the hospitalization rate or staffed hospital bed supply, according to a research letter published online Feb. 19 in JAMA Network Open. Dr. Richard Leuchter from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA in Los Angeles, and colleagues repurposed the COVID-19 dashboard to describe several possible U.S. hospital bed occupancy scenarios arising from an aging population over the next decade.