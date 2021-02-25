UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Dr. Richard Rawson, professor emeritus at UCLA, has studied incentive-based treatment for stimulant disorders for nearly 30 years. Even as an expert in the field, he said he’s unsure of how many true contingency management programs exist but added that “the number is very small.”

“It was a Saturday morning, March 16, 1991. And Latasha Harlins entered the Empire Liquor Market on South Figueroa Street, in what was then South Central Los Angeles, to buy a bottle of orange juice,” said UCLA’s Brenda Stevenson (approx. 1:20 mark).

“Consumers are predominantly unaware of any government regulations as applied to internet service,” said Leonard Kleinrock, a UCLA computer science professor who is credited by the Internet Hall of Fame with being one of the founding fathers of the modern net. “They are deeply aware of, and subject to, opaque, confusing and unsettling variations to their internet speeds.”

In California, 83 percent of Asian Americans with high school degrees or less filed unemployment claims, compared to 37 percent for non-Asians, according to a report from UCLA researchers last July.

The Bruins added Alabama State to their 2022 schedule and North Carolina Central to their 2023 schedule, with both games slated to take place at the Rose Bowl. Each team’s nationally recognized band will perform at the game. “Adding two HBCUs [historically Black colleges and universities] to our football schedule is special,” UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond, whose late mother, Virginia, graduated from North Carolina Central, said in a statement. “It’s exciting to give our student-athletes and fans a new experience and to bring a little bit of the South to Southern California.”

“It’s true that [Abbott] is one step removed” from the commission, says JR DeShazo, the vice chair of the public-policy department at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs, who has researched energy policy and regulatory reform. But he’s still on the hook: “Just like any other agency failure, the chief executive was responsible for the appointments.”

(Commentary by UCLA’s Tram-Elayne Nguyen) As a child of immigrants, I am well-versed at helping my parents navigate health systems; however, this experience is much more difficult. I found that even though my parents are now eligible to be vaccinated, the process to actually receive the vaccine is complex and troublesome. Unfortunately, stories like mine are not uncommon for immigrant seniors looking to be vaccinated.

“It makes perfect sense — it’s what viruses do,” Oliver Fregoso, a virologist at UCLA, says. “Viruses are going to evolve in a way that [allows] them to continue infecting. Otherwise, they go extinct.”

“We believe that when someone gets COVID and recovers, they’re protected and have antibodies for at least three months,” said Shira Shafir, an epidemiologist at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. “Since we have such limited supply right now, we kind of want to take advantage of the fact that there are people who are already protected, and we can use those doses for people who are completely susceptible or completely at risk.”

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, 73, a UCLA medical epidemiologist and infectious-diseases expert, received his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine last week and should have maximum protection 14 days afterward. Still, Kim-Farley said, he will mask and distance around his grandchildren for their safety and when he goes out in public. But he will go to the grocery store every few days instead of twice monthly.

Shabnam Mortazavi of the University of California at Los Angeles reviewed electronic medical records to identify women with post-COVID-19 vaccination adenopathy found from December 2020 to February 2021. For mammography, Mortazavi considered a node abnormal when its size, shape, or density was deemed disproportionate to other axillary nodes (ipsilateral or contralateral). (Also: Scienmag.)

“The good news is that it’s looking like our vaccines will probably be effective, at least to some degree, against some of these new variants. We don’t know for sure yet if they will be as effective as they are against sort of the original COVID strain, but it does look like they offer some protection against the variants that we’re seeing. And so that is really good news, seeing vaccination ramping up,” said UCLA’s Kristen Choi.

California committed $1.4 million toward helping Asian Americans report hate incidents and tracking the attacks after a slew of cases — including the murder of an 84-year-old man — has rocked the nation in recent weeks. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the larger AB85 pandemic budget bill, which includes $1.4 million earmarked for researchers at the Asian American Studies Center at the University of California Los Angeles and the Stop AAPI Hate website, into law Tuesday. (Also: City News Service and MyNewsLA.)

“Ann had me at ‘The World of Henry Orient’ when I was also a teenager roaming the streets of Manhattan. Like her constant creative collaborator, Meryl Streep, Ann can do anything. She channels her extraordinary perception to bring the people on the page to life. Her Broadway credits and Tony rival her film credits and Oscar,” said [UCLA’s Deborah Nadoolman Landis].

Dr. Gary Orfield, co-director of the Civil Rights Project, says looking at systemic processes instead, especially within education, is an essential part of achieving those outcomes. … The Civil Rights Project’s recent report, “Black Segregation Matters: School Resegregation and Black Educational Opportunity,” highlights the increasing number of segregated K-12 schools across the country. (UCLA’s Danielle Jarvie is also quoted.)

In fact, 22% of LGBT U.S. adults experienced poverty, according to a recent report by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, while 27% faced food insecurity, compared to 16% and 15% of non-LGBT adults, respectively. Some 667,100 transgender adults in the U.S. lived below 200% of the poverty line and 139,700 were unemployed, it added.

In the new study from the University of California Los Angeles led by Frederick Zimmerman, PhD, authors found evidence that there is not a current need to keep schools closed. “Keeping schools closed in the spring turns out to have been unnecessary in hindsight, but definitely the right thing to do given what we knew at the time,” Zimmerman told Healthline.

Catering predominantly to people who currently can afford to drive EVs will widen historical gaps, said Julia Stein, an attorney at UCLA’s Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment. Looking only at “demand-based” models of where most current EV users are living could result in infrastructure planning in predominately higher-income areas, she said.