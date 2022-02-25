UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UC applications surge, UCLA leads the way | Los Angeles Times

UCLA again drew the largest number of first-year fall applications in the UC system — making it the most sought-after university in the nation — with 149,779 students seeking seats. Among them, 91,544 were Californians — with 4 in 10 members of underrepresented minority groups or the first in their families to attend college. Nearly half were low-income students… More applicants with higher academic achievement makes for tough competition, but UCLA plans to expand the number of seats for California residents this fall after cutting back last year, said Youlonda Copeland-Morgan, vice provost for enrollment management. (Also: City News Service, San Francisco Chronicle, Bay Area News Group, KCBS-TV, KTTV-TV, KABC-TV, KCAL-TV and KCRW-FM.)

What Russia’s incursion into Ukraine means for diplomacy | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“I would definitely have liked to have seen, especially, harder financial sanctions. The swift punishment would’ve been definitely in order, given what we’ve seen today, which is certainly just an almost completely unprecedented event in our times,” said UCLA’s Jared McBride (approx. 5:45 mark).

Confidence in California public schools dips sharply | Los Angeles Times

Because the pandemic “took a huge toll” on everyone, the public’s worse perception of schools could simply be temporary and not indicative of a meaningful trend, said Kent Wong, director of the UCLA Labor Center, which conducts research on public education.

L.A. must add more homes, state says | Los Angeles Times

But Paavo Monkkonen, an associate professor of urban planning and public policy at UCLA, said the state’s move was justifiable given the city’s rejection of even more assertive state-led rezoning proposals in favor of greater local control over where growth should go. Allowing more housing more quickly will benefit Angelenos, he said.

COVID has turned deadlier for Black Californians | CalMatters

COVID-19 has become deadlier for Black Californians since the widespread availability of vaccinations, and vaccine hesitancy could be among the reasons why … “We still have growing death rates and case rates. How can we move forward in the pandemic when we’re still suffering?” said Karla Thomas, policy director for the UCLA Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander COVID-19 Data Policy Lab.

Plan to track diversity in research journals | Nature

Ethnicity is only loosely associated with family name (most obviously in the case of surname changes after marriage), and has many more dimensions than gender … Given those complex dimensions, the best option for collecting data is simply to invite scientists to self-identify, says Jory Lerback, a geochemist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who worked with the AGU on its studies of academic diversity.

The 5 healthiest cooking oils to use at home | Prevention

Extra-virgin olive oil is often considered a great oil for cooking because it is filled with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, explains Dana Ellis Hunnes, a senior dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and the author of “Recipe for Survival: What You Can Do to Live a Healthier and More Environmentally Friendly Life.” These are anti-inflammatory and beneficial for lowering LDL cholesterol levels.