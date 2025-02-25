UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The letter was followed by a video message Friday from UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk. “Our mission has not changed and neither have our values,” he said, adding that senior leaders would host a town hall this week to address a time of “uncertainty” under a “barrage” of White House moves, including those on diversity, equity and inclusion. (UCLA’s Ariela Gross, Alex Davis and Eli Tsives were quoted.)

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Christopher Tang) Americans have probably heard the word “tariffs” more in the past month than in the past four years — and for good reason. Tariffs are central to President Donald Trump’s economic playbook, despite opposition from mainstream economists and trade experts.

Elana Redfield, federal policy director of the UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute, said the case in Tennessee likely won’t directly affect access to transgender care in California, but it could give Congress momentum to pass federal legislation that restricts access to gender-affirming hormones and surgeries.

More emergency room doctors in California are prescribing the anti-addiction medication buprenorphine, contributing to the state’s battle against the U.S. opioid epidemic, a new study suggests … “We’re seeing this huge shift of prescriptions over a five-year period — the efforts are working,” lead researcher Dr. Annette Dekker, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at UCLA, said in a news release.

“These shelters are a lifeline,” said Chris Herring, a UCLA assistant professor of sociology who spent more than 90 days in San Francisco shelters as part of his research. “There are many elderly people in there who would not survive a second outside.”