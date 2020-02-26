UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“The primary goal of this effort was to let UCLA’s future eclipse even the greatest achievements of our past,” Chancellor Gene Block said. “This campaign, fueled by so many passionate supporters, provides the foundation we need to move into our second century with confidence.”

Mike Bloomberg may spend $30M on direct mail to Latinos in Super Tuesday states | NBC News

In Iowa, Sanders was the preferred candidate of about 52 percent of Latino voters who caucused at 32 precincts with 35 percent or higher Latino populations, according to an analysis by University of California Los Angeles’ Latino Policy and Politics Initiative. Meanwhile, in Nevada, entrance polls showed Sanders winning 51 percent of Hispanics. An analysis by UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Initiative showed Sanders won 74 percent of the vote in majority Latino precincts in the state.

Rivlin gets Israel studies award at UCLA | Jewish Journal

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin accepted the UCLA Israel Studies Award on the evening of Feb. 18, presented by the UCLA Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for Israel Studies. UCLA Chancellor Gene Block presented Rivlin with a sculpture designed by artist and Y&S Nazarian Center co-founder Soraya Nazarian, who attended the award ceremony with her daughter, Sharon Nazarian, also a co-founder of center…. UCLA is proud to have numerous relationships with Israeli educational and cultural institutions, and we are honored to have President Rivlin visit our campus,” Block said. “I am especially proud that the Nazarian Center is a vital presence at UCLA, helping us all understand the depth and complexity of Israel’s history, society and culture.”

Ugly battles erupt as residents fight housing coronavirus patients in their cities | Los Angeles Times

You’re dealing with fear, discrimination and stigma, and that can be much harder to contain and control and move against than the actual virus,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and of medicine at the university’s David Geffen School of Medicine. “And that’s the big challenge, because that’s not necessarily a discussion you can win with facts and being rational.”

Ulcerative colitis may be linked to missing gut microbe | Healthline

“Bile acids are considered to have a wide range of effects on metabolism, on gastrointestinal motility and secretion, brain function, and throughout the body. They’re a ubiquitous signaling molecule in the body,” Dr. Emeran Mayer, author of “The Mind-Gut Connection” and co-director of CURE: Digestive Diseases Research Center at the University of California Los Angeles, told Healthline. He says it’s possible that a lack of secondary bile acids in people with ulcerative colitis could explain a variety of inflammatory symptoms.

Six can’t-miss races to watch in LA County’s March 3 primary | Los Angeles Daily News

“She’s vulnerable, there’s no question about that,” said Jaime Regaldo, professor emeritus of political science at UCLA. “This is her [Jackey Lacey’s] toughest campaign since she was elected.”

How to maintain your metabolism | Consumer Reports

Here are three factors that can slow your metabolism — and the steps you can take to keep it going strong. “The main reasons for the decline of metabolism are biological, but lifestyle also plays a major role,” says Zhaoping Li, M.D., Ph.D., a professor of medicine and director of the UCLA Center for Human Nutrition at the David Geffen School of Medicine.

Medical school can be emotionally and physically dangerous for women and minorities, study finds | Philadelphia Inquirer

Historically, gathering data on the prevalence of medical student mistreatment has been challenging. A 2018 study at the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA found that the number of students who experience mistreatment is much higher than the number of students who report it. Often, students refrain from reporting abusive behaviors because they are afraid of retaliation, even in anonymous settings, as well as a perception that the medical culture includes mistreatment.

A patient’s guide to cataract surgery | U.S. News & World Report

In addition, cameras may boost precision with another approach called intraoperative aberrometry. “We have the ability to use camera systems to redo measurements that we often do before surgery,” says Dr. Mitra Nejad, a cataract surgeon at the UCLA Stein Eye Institute and a clinical instructor at the university’s David Geffen School of Medicine. “We can basically use this technology during surgery to kind of double-check and fine-tune our measurements. These are measures for the lens implant that we’re going to place in the eye.”

Coronavirus and what needs to be done to get in front of global pandemics | The Hill Opinion

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Jonathan Fielding) There’s a lot we don’t know about Covid-19 — the coronavirus now spreading around the world, aided by air travel. Fighting Covid-19 has been complicated by a lack of transparent information from China about the exact origin of the disease, but there’s much that we do know, including that the number of cases in China is plateauing due to their efforts to fight the disease, as well as the genome of this virus, which will quickly lead to an accurate diagnostic tool.

