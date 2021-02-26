UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Today, as general manager of UCLA’s Bruin Plate, [Guadalupe] Morales is giving back to the place that cared for her. She is helping prepare some 13,000 ready-to-eat meals each week that the Venice Family Clinic then distributes for free to its patients in need. This novel partnership is keeping UCLA dining staff working in their areas of expertise as demand for their services dropped because most students were no longer on campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the pandemic’s unprecedented challenges, California’s public colleges and universities have launched new initiatives, like the UCLA-Venice Family Clinic Emergency Food Partnership, to keep their staffs employed and tried innovative approaches to keep students educated.

Kimberlé Crenshaw, a pioneering legal scholar who teaches at both UCLA and Columbia, has watched with alarm the attempts to suppress an entire intellectual movement. It was Crenshaw who came up with the name “critical race theory” when organizing a workshop in 1989. (She also coined the term “intersectionality.”) “The commitment to free speech seems to dissipate when the people who are being gagged are folks who are demanding racial justice,” she told me.

That’s why many experts believe that Big Tech’s investments in AI ethics are little more than PR. “This is bigger than just Timnit,” says Safiya Noble, professor at UCLA and the cofounder and codirector of the Center for Critical Internet Inquiry. “This is about an industry broadly that is predicated upon extraction and exploitation and that does everything it can to obfuscate that.”

“The global transit ridership trend ... last year was bad across the globe. But in the U.S. it was a free fall,” says John Gahbauer, a staff researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles Institute of Transportation Studies. Public transit faltered amid the country’s poor control of the pandemic, as concerns climbed about being in public spaces – buses and trains included.

“We’re about to have a mental health epidemic because of COVID,” Vickie Mays, a professor of health policy and director of the UCLA Center on Research, Education, Training and Strategic Communication on Minority Health Disparities, said during an HDLive! interview. Mays said mood disorders, substance abuse and suicides are increasing in racial and ethnic communities in the United States, driven in part by the social isolation required to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

The nation’s vaccine supply may be abundant in a few months, but for now, when there are only so many lifeboats to go around, some people are bound to be harmed by being left onboard. “I so regret having to think about it as an either-or,” said Dr. Eve Glazier, president of the Faculty Practice Group at UCLA Health.

It should never come as a surprise that there will be individuals who will find ways to cut the line, said Sonja Diaz, the founding director of the Latino Policy and Politics Initiative at the University of California, Los Angeles, to the Guardian. “But this is also a scarcity issue of people wanting to save their lives and this is the Hunger Games,” Diaz said.

The funding will also support a website developed by UCLA faculty that translates Covid-19 medical facts into dozens of languages, including Japanese and Vietnamese, and research focused on how the pandemic has impacted Asian-owned businesses, homeowners and renters. “Covid-19 has had devastating and disparate impacts on many Asian American and Pacific Islander communities alongside other communities of color,” said Karen Umemoto, holder of the Helen and Morgan Chu Endowed Director’s Chair of the Asian American Studies Center. (Also: Fox News.)

Public safety messaging released by Gov. Newsom and local health districts, including the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, has been inconsistent throughout the pandemic, causing confusion and fueling distrust, said Steven Wallace, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, Fielding School of Public Health. “Pronouncements are made and then they’re changed. Oftentimes for good scientific reasons. But the reasons aren’t really well explained,” Wallace said.

If you find yourself fearing such a threat, director of the UCLA Martial Arts and Self Defense Programs Paul McCarthy says avoidance is your best weapon. ”I like to use a phrase from the book Meditations on Violence: ‘It is better to avoid than to run, better to run than to de-escalate, better to de-escalate than to fight, better to fight than to die,’ “ McCarthy, also the founder of Cognitive Kali, tells PEOPLE. “It’s not just knowing some cool physical move — self-defense is about being aware of your situation.”

“Whenever your doctor doesn’t have a good understanding of your habits, things will get missed,” says Eric Curcio, an internist and pediatrician at UCLA Health. “It might be that a symptom you’re describing to me is a side effect that some people get from using a certain recreational drug.”