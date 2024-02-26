UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Why California babies aren’t going to the doctor | Los Angeles Times

“In the whole scheme of the U.S. health system, I hate to say it, the youngest kids are always the ones that are overlooked,” said Dr. Alice Kuo, a pediatrician and health policy professor at UCLA.

Why some animals have evolved a sense of humor | BBC

However, a new study shows that humans may not be alone in their love of playing practical jokes. Animals can tease each other too. Together with colleagues, Isabelle Laumer, a post-doctoral researcher at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), watched over 75 hours of videos of great apes interacting with each other. (Laumer was quoted.)

[UCLA’s Elissa Hallen is a] neurobiologist exploring the physiology and behavioral consequences of odor detection and chemoreception in invertebrates and identifying interventions that may eventually reduce the scourge of parasitic infections in humans.

Google takes down Gemini AI image generator | Washington Post

“They’ve been trained on a lot of discriminatory, racist, sexist images and content from all over the web, so it’s not a surprise that you can’t make generative AI do everything you want,” said Safiya Umoja Noble, co-founder and faculty director of the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry and author of the book “Algorithms of Oppression.”

Scientists warn crucial ocean current could collapse | Los Angeles Times

Considering the AMOC is the workhorse of the Atlantic, the consequences of such a collapse would result in “hugely chaotic changes in global weather patterns” that extend far beyond the Atlantic, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA who was not involved in the study.

Netanyahu ’ s postwar plan reflects difficult balancing act | NBC News

Dov Waxman, director of UCLA’s Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies, said the release of Netanyahu’s plan could also be in part to preempt any proposal “which would outline the Biden administration’s views on what should happen once the war ends.”

Daniel Treisman, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles who co-wrote “Spin Dictators: The Changing Face of Tyranny in the 21st Century,” said Trump clearly wants what Putin and Orban have — control of the media, the use of police and military to crush dissent, and a politicized judiciary to investigate his rivals.

Grief affects the body, not just the mind | HealthDay News

“As humans, we are strongly motivated to seek out social bonds that are warm, dependable, friendly and supportive,” explained George Slavich. He directs the Laboratory for Stress Assessment and Research at the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA. ”Losing someone close to us terminates that bond and the social and physical protection they provided, which historically could have put the body at an increased risk of physical danger,” he added in a UCLA article.

Colon cancer rates are on the rise among young Americans and Americans of color, so much so that the disease is now the leading cause of cancer death for men under 50 and the second most deadly cancer for women under 50 … The numbers are “alarming,” said Dr. Folasade May, a cancer prevention researcher and gastroenterologist at UCLA Health in Los Angeles. She also served on the President’s Cancer Panel on Colorectal Cancer in 2021.

Teens and young adults often don’t use HIV-prevention medications known as PrEP, even when they could benefit from these drugs. But a few simple strategies, including telehealth coaching appointments and automated text messages, can dramatically boost usage in this group, a new study finds … “We’ve known for decades now that HIV prevention is not a high priority for many people struggling with daily survival needs, other mental or physical health priorities, or other priorities in their lives,” said Dallas Swendeman, lead author of the report and a behavioral scientist at UCLA’s Center for HIV Identification, Prevention, and Treatment Services.

Transgender woman ’ s killing marks historic federal trial | New York Times

Transgender people are four times as likely as cisgender people to experience violent victimization, including rape, sexual assault and aggravated or simple assault, according to a 2021 study by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law.

NRA loses landmark trial over millions in wasted donor funds | Bloomberg

Despite the verdict, the NRA will continue to wield considerable influence, said Adam Winkler, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who studies gun policy. It has proved adept at mobilizing voters and cemented its impact by lobbying for judges, from state courts to the Supreme Court, who support its cause. The decline in its fortunes “comes at a time when gun rights are particularly strong,” Winkler said.

Brian Taylor, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles and director of the university’s Institute of Transportation Studies, said reduced or free rides make less sense in cities with more affluent commuters, such as San Francisco. “It’s difficult to make an equity case for it,” Taylor said. “There is an excellent argument to be made for free fares in the right situation. But to do it universally would cost enormous amounts of money and actually convey benefits to high-income people who don’t need it.”

Latinos make up the second largest racial or ethnic group in Colorado at 22% of the population, four percentage points higher than the national share, according to the University of California Los Angeles Latino Policy and Politics Institute. Since 2000, the Latino population in Colorado has grown 72% — twice the state’s overall population growth of 35%, the Institute found.

They could decide the 2024 election. If they vote . | New York Times Magazine

While much of the immediate post-election news in 2020 focused on the rise of Trump-loving Latinos in places like Florida and Texas, a study published in 2021 by the University of California, Los Angeles, which merged demographic data with precinct data, found that Latino voters not only turned Arizona blue in 2020; they might have also delivered Biden’s victories in more unexpected places.