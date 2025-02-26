UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Altadena’s Black community boomed during this period — as it did in the entire Los Angeles area, according to Paul Ong, director of UCLA’s Center for Neighborhood Knowledge. “Altadena represents the gains that were made during the civil rights movement, particularly in housing. It was the one area where homeownership was really possible,” Ong said.

“This is a study that was funded by the Spiegel Foundation, and it has two major components. The first is to really try to characterize, as comprehensively as possible, all of the environmental exposures that could have arisen a result of the Eaton and Palisades fires,” said UCLA’s Mike Jerrett (approx. :50 mark).

A recent study led by UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain found that our collective burning of fossil fuels and other planet-warming activity is contributing to “climate whiplash” that will only make wildfires, flooding, landslides and other disasters more destructive.

“[Democratic Republic of Congo] has a very fragile health system, and the [United States Agency for International Development] is an integral part of this fabric that is already stretched very, very thin,” says Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, who has worked on mpox in the DRC for decades.