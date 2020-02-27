UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

The only way to improve California’s gang database is to abolish it | Los Angeles Times Opinion

And now, a soon-to-be-released study from UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs has found that comprehensive prevention and intervention, coordinated with partnership policing, significantly reduces violent gang crime, unlike the kind of search-and-destroy policing that has alienated so many communities.

Supreme Court weighs whether encouraging unlawful immigration is a crime | New York Times

Several justices, seemingly eager to find a middle ground, cited a friend-of-the-court brief filed by Eugene Volokh, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, mentioning it 11 times. Professor Volokh argued that the First Amendment did not protect speech that was integral to crimes. But he said speech that encouraged civil violations, like some immigration offenses, could not be made criminal.

How to prepare for coronavirus in the U.S. | Washington Post

Timothy Brewer is a professor of epidemiology and medicine at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health and its David Geffen School of Medicine, yet his central piece of advice is not exactly medical. “Don’t panic,” he said. “There’s no value in panicking or telling people to be afraid. Don’t let fear and emotion drive the response to this virus. That can be extremely difficult because it is new, and we’re still learning about it, but don’t allow fear of what we don’t know about the virus to overwhelm what we do know.”

Just north of Fort Lauderdale, Wilton Manors has the second highest rate of same-sex couples in the U.S., behind Provincetown, Massachusetts, according to the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, which used data from the 2010 U.S. census in its research. According to the institute’s report, Wilton Manors has 125 gay couples per 1,000 households. San Francisco, for comparison, has just 30.

“In the same way that mobile and cross-collaborative Amazon robots transformed the logistics-based industries, our technology could transform various biotech-related industries, including medical diagnostics, drug development, genomics, and the synthesis of chemicals and materials,” said study co-corresponding and senior author Dino Di Carlo, UCLA’s Armond and Elena Hairapetian Professor in Engineering and Medicine. “These fields have traditionally used refrigerator-sized ‘liquid-handling’ robots. Using our much smaller ferrobots, we have the potential to do a lot more experiments — and generate significantly more data — with the same starting materials and in the same amount of time.” (UCLA’s Wenzhuo Yu also quoted)

As we celebrate UCLA’s first hundred years, the Centennial Campaign for UCLA has exceeded its goals and engaged students, faculty, friends and leaders in setting up the university for an even more remarkable second century,” UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said. “We are so grateful to each and every person who has participated in this extraordinary effort.”

“The first question was about spread. We don’t have any indication that there have been multiple spillover events. The only spillover events that we think have happened to date are specific to China. We don’t have any evidence of spillover anywhere else,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Approx. 4:25 mark)

New study provides evidence of mysterious human species | Voice of America

Scientists have discovered many fossil records relating to the Neanderthals and a few from the Denisovans. So far, though, very little is known about the newly identified “ghost population.” Sriram Sankararaman is a human genetics and computer science professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. He led the study, which was recently published in Science Advances. Sankararaman told the Reuters news agency that “not much” is known about this mysterious species. “We don’t know where this population might have lived, whether it corresponds to known fossils, and what its ultimate fate was,” he added.

U.S. medical panel thinks twice about pushing cognitive screening for dementia | California Healthline

Screening shouldn’t be confused with diagnosis: All these short tests can do is signal potential problems. If results indicate reason for concern, a physician should ask knowledgeable family members or friends what’s going on with an older patient. “Are they depressed? Having problems taking care of themselves? Asking the same question repeatedly?” said Dr. David Reuben, chief of geriatrics at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine and director of UCLA’s Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care program.

Dana Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and an adjunct assistant professor at the Fielding School of Public Health, said she would prefer not to speculate about exactly what they removed…. Food additives are GRAS products, according to Hunnes, meaning they’re “generally recognized as safe.” “However,” she noted, “I have also seen reports that some preservatives, and especially artificial colors, may be carcinogenic and/or allergenic.”

“So for some of them, they had to make their best case. Honestly, I think that snippet you just showed kind of characterized much of the debate. I think it was inconclusive; I don’t think anybody got seriously damaged,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky.

“I think it is important that there be a consistent message that is given to the public, so that there isn’t a misunderstanding. The important thing is to recognize that the CDC is trying to say that we need to be preparing for the worst, but we are hoping still for the best,” said UCLA’s Robert Kim-Farley.