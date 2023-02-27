UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Baning involuntary servitude as criminal punishment | Los Angeles Times

Aaron Littman, assistant professor of law at UCLA School of Law, said work can be rehabilitative for incarcerated people, but it could be used much more effectively, and mostly in a way that provides better wages and skills training that prepares individuals for release. Littman said how the amendment is written also matters. To change forced labor conditions, additional legislation is needed to address workers’ rights, wages and other employment concerns.

School, church clash over recent LGBTQ talk | Los Angeles Times

According to Eugene Volokh, a constitutional law professor at UCLA School of Law, school districts are not allowed to deny renting their facilities to a church or any other organization based on the group’s opinions, because they constitute free speech. “The answer’s open and shut. The school district cannot constitutionally discriminate based on viewpoint in its decisions about whom to rent things to,” he said.

Dream of a California ‘hyperloop’ is still alive | Los Angeles Times

One dogged proponent of the technology is Craig Hodgetts, a now-retired professor of architecture at UCLA. Hodgetts worked with HyperloopTT in 2014 and 2015, enlisting a cadre of graduate students to help design details such as station layouts for the startup. Today, he acknowledges that hyperloop implementation has been hard. “I was a true believer,” Hodgetts said. “We spent a lot of time convincing ourselves that all the parameters of the project were within grasp, that it was not a fantasy.”

FDA approves home test kit for flu and COVID | Fox News

Dr. Timothy Brewer, professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA in Los Angeles, California, said the home test is good news for consumers. “We have antiviral treatments for both influenza and COVID-19,” he said in an email to Fox News Digital. He said he hoped that “individuals who test positive will reach out to their health care providers to see if they need a confirmatory test and treatment.”

TikTok’s ‘deinfluencing’ became a marketing tactic | CBC News

“I think the message isn’t really about consuming less, but just consuming maybe more thoughtfully or intentionally,” said Lia Haberman, an adjunct professor of influencer marketing at the University of California Los Angeles Extension.

Dave Brubeck cantata’s star soloists: His sons | New York Times

The call of a shofar, the ancient instrument usually made from a ram’s horn and best known for its use in Jewish worship, opens “The Gates of Justice,” a grand 1969 choral cantata by the eminent jazz musician Dave Brubeck, Chris’s father. On Sunday and Tuesday, U.C.L.A. will present the work — with Chris and two of his brothers, Darius and Dan, forming the central jazz trio — as the main offering of a series of events devoted to the intersection of music and social justice, and to finding common cause between Black and Jewish communities in America. (UCLA’s Mark Kligman was quoted.)

Is editing key to improving mental health? | The Guardian

On the back of such research, it is tempting to think that accelerated ageing is exclusively damaging. But the reality is probably more complicated, says psychologist Jennifer Sumner of the University of California, Los Angeles. She differentiates two kinds of trauma: threat and deprivation. “Experiences of threat — so that’s potential for violence, for physical harm — those experiences seem to be especially linked to these indicators of accelerated biological ageing,” she says.

UCLA named top 10 costume design school | Hollywood Reporter

Innovative classes, networking with a who’s who of costume professionals and a prime location in Westwood with the film industry at its back door makes UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television a magnet. Under the direction of distinguished professor and founding director Deborah Nadoolman Landis, chair of the David C. Copley Center for the Study of Costume Design, and Chrisi Karvonides, professor and head of costume design, students collaborate with the Department of Film, Television & Digital Media working alongside scenic designers, directors, and producers to create a TV pilot pitch package.

COVID effects on California will linger for years | CalMatters

Finally, a new study UCLA Center for Health Policy Research found that Newsom’s stay-at-home orders, affecting businesses, child care centers and school, created financial hardships that led to psychological distress and a sharp increase in turmoil and conflict, including domestic violence.

Conditions, medications affect older adults differently | U.S. News & World Report

The use of multiple medications in elderly patients is a very common occurrence, [UCLA’s Dr. Brandon] Koretz adds. “I start with an assessment of the benefits of the drug and weigh them against the potential side effect,” he says. “I consider how the new drug may interact with other medications or illnesses the patient has.”

Could the 4-day workweek be better for everyone? | Business Insider

Having a shorter workweek could add a little extra pressure to work efficiently. That’s because human brains sometimes work best on deadlines, according to Alex Korb, a neuroscientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It helps us focus our energy and our efforts,” he told Insider. “If I said you had some big project that was really difficult to do, and I didn’t give you a deadline, well then it would probably take a really long time, and you might not make much progress at all.”

Mysterious object being dragged into supermassive black hole | Scienmag

For two decades, scientists have observed an elongated object named X7 near the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way and wondered what it was … Now, having examined the evolution of X7 using 20 years of data gathered by the Galactic Center Orbit Initiative, astronomers from the UCLA Galactic Center Group and the Keck Observatory propose that it could be a cloud of dust and gas that was ejected during the collision of two stars. (UCLA’s Anna Ciurlo and Mark Morris were quoted. Also: DNA and the Culver City Observer.)

California’s ‘strongest snowstorm in years’ | Guardian

And, while more research is required to determine the role of the climate crisis in setting the stage this storm, it does align with models that show an increase in extreme weather. “It is definitely an outlier — and we are seeing more of those due to climate change,” said Greg Pierce, co-director and senior researcher at UCLA’s Luskin Center for Innovation.

Deportation risk and Mexican immigrants | Futurity

No matter the US political climate, young, single, and less educated men seemed to be at higher risk for deportation than other undocumented Mexican immigrants from 2001 to 2019, according to a new study … “Policy makers and the public need to understand the consequences of the immigration policies that are implemented — whether they work or not,” says coauthor Anne Pebley, a faculty fellow at the University of California, Los Angeles Center for Population Research.

In depth: Epilepsy | KTTV-TV

“Epilepsy is tough. It’s like talking about cancer. There are many types, there are many flavors, of epilepsy. Some mild, some very severe,” said UCLA’s Dr. Shaun Hussain (approx. 1:05 mark. Hussain was interviewed.)

A year since Russia invaded Ukraine | LAist 89.3FM’s ‘Airtalk’

“It was certainly a surprise exactly a year ago when Russia invaded. Of course we’d had some hints in the days right before. They’d been building up on the borders, and the American intelligence was strong that they were going to do this,” said UCLA’s Daniel Treisman (approx. 8:35 mark).

Treat your weekend like a vacation | KTLA-TV

A new study from UCLA says treating weekends like a vacation can boost your overall mood. Researchers found workers felt better on Monday if they treated their weekends like a vacation. This is mostly due to what researchers call a mindful mindset, or staying in the present moment.

New drug could slow one type of vision loss | CBS Mornings

I spoke to Dr. Steven Schwartz, who is a retinal specialist at the Jules Stein Institute at UCLA. Ten years ago, I did a study with him. He’s using stem cells to try to not just slow the loss, but to actually reverse the vision loss and have people regain, restore vision. (approx. 3:25 mark).