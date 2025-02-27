UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription.

See more UCLA in the News.

“This is the kind of decision that illustrates the nonsensical nature of qualified immunity,” said Joanna C. Schwartz, an expert on police misconduct litigation at the UCLA School of Law. “The notion that you have to find a prior court decision with nearly identical facts in order to clearly establish the law can be a very high barrier.”

Black Palisades homeowner starting over at 96 | L.A. Times

By purchasing the home as a single Black woman at that time, Jenkins was “a very exceptional person,” Paul Ong, director of the UCLA Center for Neighborhood Knowledge, said in an email. In 1970, about 20,000 Black women owned homes in Los Angeles County, fewer than 2% of all homeowners in the county, according to a data analysis by Ong.

Ann Carlson, an environmental law professor at the UCLA School of Law, said any effort to overturn the endangerment finding would “raise more havoc — part of the administration’s overall strategy to flood the zone” with chaotic actions and directives. (Carlson was also quoted by the New York Times.)

In newly surfaced photos from 2022 that have been going viral following his 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, the Compton artist sits in a classroom over the course of a few different days, looking casual in various hoodies. In a couple, he checks his phone while at his desk; in others, he appears to diligently pay attention. The snaps were shared this week by a TikTok user, who wrote in text over the slideshow, “pov: just a normal day at UCLA.”

“There was just something about the organic nature of [how] it grew to support the needs of the community,” says Nathaniel Whitfield, an artist and lecturer at UCLA who volunteers to support the workers. “But it was also from the community and through the community, and it was building community.”

Changes to gender policy could affect passport | N.Y. Times

According to UCLA’s Williams Institute, there are about 1.6 million transgender people in the United States.

UCLA released its 12th annual Hollywood Diversity Report on Thursday, painting a picture of an industry eroding years of improvement on increasing representation on cast lists and behind the camera right as the Trump Administration, and an emboldened far-right, escalate attacks on DEI initiatives in the entertainment industry and beyond. (UCLA’s Ana-Christina Ramón, Darnell Hunt and Jade Abston were quoted.)

Nonprofit to deliver free homes to fire victims | Fast Company

“We have to continue to address this broader housing shortage at the same time as we try to rebuild,” says Shane Phillips, the housing initiative project manager for UCLA’s Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies. That includes doing more to encourage people to rebuild multifamily housing, or housing with ADUs, he argues, rather than just replacing single-family homes.

Transgender adults and youth make up less than 1% of the U.S. population, according to estimates by the Williams Institute, an LGBTQ+ research center at the UCLA School of Law.

Edward Parson, environmental law professor at UCLA, said such bills often seek “to prohibit something that is not happening.” He warned that as more states consider these laws, people will be misled to believe they are “a sensible, legitimate” issue.

Worker strike at UC | LAist

Maryam Azizadah is a research coordinator at UCLA. She said better pay and benefits would help recruit and keep colleagues. “It's really hard to not make mistakes when you have so many patients and so many of these really detailed protocols for these cancer research trials,” she said. “If we don't have enough time to be meticulous it ends up affecting the research.”