Responding to Putin’s aggression | Washington Post

(Commentary by UCLA’s Brian Griffith) In launching the invasion, Russia is clearly demonstrating that actions taken by the West after Russia invaded the Crimean peninsula in 2014 — including the E.U. suspending economic and diplomatic negotiations with the Russian Federation, and the West placing Russian and pro-Russian Crimean officials on no-fly lists — weren’t a deterrent to further Russian aggression.

Putin shows he’s rejecting even Soviet-era borders | Washington Post

(Commentary by UCLA’s Daniel Treisman) President Vladimir Putin’s emotional speech on Monday justifying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was eye-opening in many ways. Among other things, it cast new light on the Russian president’s complicated and evolving relationship with the Soviet past.

How to counter Putin | New York Daily News

(Commentary by UCLA’s Wesley Clark) Russia has taken off its mask. For years, President Vladimir Putin and his oligarchs have enjoyed the benefits of Western democracies, their wealth and their lifestyles, all the while trying to undercut and destroy them. Russia’s major attack on Ukraine underscores Putin’s deep resentment of the West, his fear of democratic values and his determination to restore Russian control over independent, freedom-loving people in Eastern Europe.

Understanding the war in Ukraine | KCBS-TV

“It’s a very complex relationship … Depending upon how far you want to go back, we can talk about a foundation of Slavic culture over a thousand years ago, in a city that is under attack tonight by the Russian military, which is Kyiv,” said UCLA’s Jared McBride.

Local Russian, Ukrainian populations monitoring developments | KCBS-TV

“West Hollywood became a magnet for those fleeing the Soviet Union,” said Zev Yaroslavsky. Yaroslavsky teaches history at the University of California, Los Angeles. “You had the very liberal progressive gay and lesbian community in WeHo. Then you had the Russian community, but over time, they became partners and it’s a beautiful history they have in West Hollywood,” he told CBSLA.

Future of U.S. social justice movements | Spectrum News 1’s “Your Morning”

“There’s a whole lot of work to be done … We found that a Black person was killed by law enforcement every 28 hours in this country. So, the irony of being on the verge of war for the freedoms of folks in Ukraine is not missed when we still have folks who are fearing for their lives in communities across the country,” said UCLA’s Bryonn Bain (approx. 2:50 mark).

Race and class in America | NPR’s “Throughline”

Robin Kelley is actually one of the most important active historians in academia today. He has spent a career bringing to life the stories of Black labor organizers and anti-capitalists who are often left out of history books. He has directly challenged conventional wisdom about race and class in American history (Kelley is interviewed – approx. 1:30 mark).

‘Uncombable hair’ syndrome | ABC’s “Good Morning America”

“People might just be like, ‘Oh, my child has unruly hair or hair that’s difficult to tame, but they might not have sought a medical professional, like a pediatrician or dermatologist to formally diagnose the condition,” Dr. Carol Cheng, a pediatric dermatologist at UCLA Health told “GMA.”

Complaint filed against Amazon over anti-union meetings | Marketplace Morning Report

Unions, though, don’t really have that chance, because they don’t have access to workplaces, according to Tobias Higbie, a labor historian and associate director of the Institute for Research on Labor and Employment at UCLA. “Typically, a union organizer is going to have to meet the employees outside of the workplace,” he said. “Often, they go to people’s homes. Sometimes they talk to people on the street corner outside, you know, hand out leaflets.”

Progressives should use school choice like conservatives | The Hill

A new UCLA study estimates that over 17 million students in nearly 900 different school districts have been impacted by battles over “critical race theory” (CRT) between September 2020 and August 2021. That is nearly 35 percent of all K–12 students … Rather than relying on winning political warfare with conservatives, which basically guarantees endless battles over what public schools will teach, [progressives] should embrace school choice.

L.A. eases indoor mask mandate | Courthouse News Service

Dr. Shira Shafir, an associate professor of epidemiology at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health, said the decision to ease masking guidelines was a difficult one. “We know people are tired of wearing masks,” Shafir said. “We know the ability to take off masks is an incentive to get vaccinated. At the same time, there are a lot of children under the age of 5 who aren’t able to get vaccinated yet, and a lot of people that are immunocompromised.”

Vaccine mandates and religious exemptions | Politico

But some facilities are wary of questioning employees’ requests, according to Lindsay Wiley, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. She said courts, which shifted rightward under the Trump administration, are likely to look skeptically at employers investigating employees’ beliefs. “The law is just more unsettled than it was,” Wiley said. “That uncertainty has a chilling effect on what employers are willing to do.”ce in America

Removing CO2 from ocean to fight climate change | KABC-TV

A team of researchers at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering have developed something called single-step carbon sequestration and storage, or sCS2, that focuses on removing carbon from the ocean instead of the air. “We’re simply taking the CO2 out of that seawater, and then returning the seawater back into the ocean so the process can start again,” Dante Simonetti, UCLA Assistant Professor of Chemical and Bimolecular Engineering, said. (UCLA’s Guarav Sant is also quoted.)

Healthy snack strategies for people over 50 | Consumer Reports

“Older adults often get fuller more quickly, and they may have a dulling of their smell and taste sensation that leads them to quit a meal sooner,” says Dana Hunnes, PhD, senior clinical dietitian at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. Taking certain medications, getting less exercise, and having difficulties chewing can also reduce your desire to eat at meals.

How much sugar should you consume daily? | Yahoo Life

“I always tell people, ‘Don’t look at the front of the label — take that extra minute to look at the back of the label and read those ingredients,’” Hoda Hakim-Javadi, a clinical dietitian at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, tells Yahoo Life. “If you can stick to a product that has 10 grams or less of sugar per serving or per container, then you’re in the clear.”