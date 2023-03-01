UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Cloud being eaten by black hole undergoes ‘spaghettification’ | Forbes

Astronomers from UCLA and the Keck Observatory in Hawaii have been watching an odd cloud getting pulled apart for the past few decades as it accelerates towards Sagittarius A (Sgr A), the supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy. The cloud dubbed “X7” has become so stretched from the process of spaghettification it now measures over 200 billion miles wide. (UCLA’s Mark Morris was quoted. Also: Salon, Mashable and Inverse.)

Most countries guarantee paid paternity leave — not the U.S. | Axios

“There is widespread recognition that we don’t solve gender equality without dads getting leave,” says Jody Heymann, founding director of the [UCLA WORLD Policy Analysis] center and a UCLA distinguished professor of public health and public affairs. (The WORLD Policy Analysis Center’s data on parental leave is also featured in Reuters.)

California approaching a record snow year | Los Angeles Times

“Given the outlook of a continuation of very active and cold, snowy conditions for at least the next couple of weeks, it’s very possible we’ll end up vying for one of the top two snow years on record in parts of the state,” Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist, said in a virtual discussion Monday. “Regardless, we’re going to end this year with a very large Sierra Nevada snowpack.” (Swain was also quoted in the San Francisco Chronicle and Axios and interviewed on KCRW-FM.)

Old racist gun laws enter modern-day legal battles | Wall Street Journal

“It is almost inevitable that courts will have to confront the history of racist gun laws,” said UCLA constitutional law professor Adam Winkler, who wrote a recent Harvard Law Review article on the issue. “The Supreme Court says that gun laws today must be consistent with gun laws from the 17- and 1800s, and many gun laws from the 17- and 1800s were motivated by racism.”

What it’s like to get inpatient treatment for depression | Yahoo Life

“In an inpatient setting, the care setting is much more intensive than outpatient treatment,” Dr. Erick Cheung, the interim chief medical officer of the Stewart and Lynda Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital at UCLA, tells Yahoo Life.

Brain looks years ‘older’ after one sleepless night | Live Science

Brain age is “a very interesting measure in terms of looking at how that changes from the sleep loss,” said Judith Carroll, an associate professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles who was not involved in the study.

Southland scholars team up to reform city government | LAist 89.3 FM’s ‘AirTalk’

“There’s two bits of background, one that everyone knows, which is the release of the scandalous and quite frankly very disappointing audio tapes of three councilmembers discussing the redistricting process. And that certainly dominated the headlines and caught a lot of us off guard, and not in a positive way,” said UCLA’s Gary Segura (approx. 1:50 mark.)

Boosting future Latino physicians on social media | Spectrum News 1

Irvin Garcia and Alexis Aleman are two medical students at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. Both are first-generation college students, with Garcia being a Mexican migrant who is also a DACA beneficiary. Amid the rigorous, challenging and demanding schedules of both students, Garcia and Aleman started @foosinmedicine, an Instagram/TikTok account where they create original content geared towards highlighting and uplifting Latinos in medical school — while also documenting their journey to become doctors. (Garcia, Aleman and UCLA’s Dr. Yulsi Fernandez Montero were interviewed.)