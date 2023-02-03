UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

7 states fighting over Colorado River water | Los Angeles Times

California’s legal position is based on several factors, said James Salzman, a professor of environmental law at UCLA and UC Santa Barbara. First, the authors of the original Colorado Compact made the “fateful decision” to divvy up water for the river’s lower-basin states of California, Arizona and Nevada in absolute quantities instead of percentages. That means upper-basin states are obligated to deliver 7.5 million acre-feet per year to the lower states, no matter what, which “turned out to be a tragically bad design,” Salzman said.

Erasing crucial history from African American studies AP curriculum | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Marcus Anthony Hunter) There is a fine line between government oversight and government overreach, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis erased it. Shortly after being sworn in for a second term, DeSantis declared that the state would ban the College Board’s newly designed African American studies Advanced Placement course for high school students. In defense of his position, the governor argued that issues covered in the course, such as critical thinking about race and contemporary movements to abolish prisons, were part of a “political agenda” that is “on the wrong side of the line for Florida standards.”

Singer Sam Smith’s raunchy new video: Double standard? | USA Today

“There’s certain things that are normative, expected in society — heterosexuality and gender conformity being very strong, normative expectations and thinness being another,” [UCLA’s Abigail] Saguy says. “People police that. When you step out of the lines and behave in ways that are nonconforming, there’s often a backlash and social cost to that.”

Fact check: Is animation portraying Earth’s tides real? | Associated Press

Andrew Stewart, an associate professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles, also described the animation as an embellished version of how tides are actually impacted by the moon. “I would say that this animation is grounded in a scientific fact, i.e. that the gravitational force from the Moon is an essential contributor to tides on Earth, but the depiction is hugely exaggerated and omits other essential aspects of the physics of tides,” he wrote in an email to the AP.

Echo Park Lake’s anti-camping fence to be removed | City News Service

In March 2022, a report released by the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy found that only 17 of 183 people who were living in the encampments in the park had been in long-term housing.

Why some HPV infections carry more cervical cancer risk | The Scientist

Sanaz Memarzadeh, director of the gynecologic oncology lab at the University of California, Los Angeles, applauds the way the researchers capitalized on recent technological advances to study HPV and cervical cancer in far finer detail than what was even recently possible. “I commend them for taking this multi-omics approach, and I think we’re going to see more and more of this in cancer research,” she says.

Fake Mexican pharmaceuticals laced with fentanyl | KNBC-TV

A team of UCLA researchers are warning people about buying medication from pharmacies in Mexico because they found pills that were laced with meth, heroin and even fentanyl … “The thing that’s worrisome about it … is that there is this sense of, if you’re buying it from a pharmacy, it’s going to be what it’s advertised as,” said UCLA’s Chelsea Shover. (Also: Medical Xpress.)

Latinos and the 2020 census | KPCC-FM

“Other” was the second-largest race behind “white” in the 2020 census, indicating a racial background not included on the list. But it turns out that about 95 percent of those who marked “other” were actually Latino … “Half of Latinos in the United States are not finding themselves in those race categories, so they’re choosing basically ‘none of the above,’” said UCLA’s Laura Gomez.

How widely can geoengineering be used? | KPCC-FM’s ‘AirTalk’

“It attracted so much attention, though, because they say what they’re doing is solar geoengineering. Now normally, people think about potentially doing geoengineering and they think about doing it at a big enough scale to do something to partly reduce the effects of climate change. The scale they are operating at, they really can’t do anything,” said UCLA’s Edward Parson (approx. 7:15 mark).