UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

According to a UCLA study published earlier this week, Black residents in Altadena were more likely to have their homes damaged or destroyed by the Eaton fire and will have a harder financial road to recovery from the disaster. The study also found that 61% of Black households in the community are in the fire’s perimeter, compared with 50% of non-Black households. (Also: LAist.)

RFK Jr.'s insistence we ignore chronic disease misguided | NBC News

Even within the field of prevention research, studying environmental risk factors isn’t as popular as studying genetics or lifestyle interventions, said Dr. Beate Ritz, an epidemiology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles Fielding School of Public Health.

Professor Nadereh Pourat, associate director of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, told Newsweek that she had “seen instances of increasing premiums for 2025,” adding that the data to determine any increase would not likely be available until later this year. She said that “health care market consolidation is usually associated with increasing costs and subsequent increases in premiums.”

Trump moves to end protections for Venezuelans | N.Y. Times

“The Trump administration’s attempt to undo the Biden administration’s T.P.S. extension is plainly illegal,” said Ahilan Arulanantham, who helps lead the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at the U.C.L.A. School of Law. “The T.P.S. statute makes clear that terminations can only occur at the end of an extension; it does not permit do-overs.”

Sanjay Mohanty, a civil and environmental engineering professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who studies water capture, said the release of the water this week could ultimately hurt farmers.

What happens if we lose polio vaccines? | Scientific American

People who receive the inactivated vaccine are only protected against disease — developing symptoms or paralysis — not against infection or transmission, explains James Cherry, a professor of pediatrics at the University of California, Los Angeles. That means the virus can cause an asymptomatic infection in someone who’s had the inactivated vaccine.

“After 9-11, there was a real need to think through how we actually help primary survivors, victims in the immediate aftermath of a mass disaster,” says Melissa Brymer, who directs the Terrorism and Disaster Programs at UCLA National Center for Child Traumatic Stress.

Schools are open as educators help kids | LAist

“It's important for educators to provide opportunities for young people to read, talk about [and] make sense of their experiences during the fires,” said UCLA education professor John Rogers. “Because we want young people to come away from this really difficult time, feeling a sense of their personal power, as well as how they're connected to others who care about them and about their future.”

Men battling prostate cancer often turn to radiation therapy, a prevalent method for treating localized cases of this disease. However, a recent study underscores a troubling reality: the side effects experienced during the initial phases of treatment can significantly influence long-term health outcomes. Conducted by researchers at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, this pivotal research suggests that early urinary and bowel side effects are not just temporary inconveniences but potential forecasters of more serious complications down the line. (UCLA’s Dr. Amar Kishan was cited.)

Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China | ABC News Live

“Tariffs are a tax, plain and simple. And there’s absolutely no way around that fact. I’ve done some estimates of these tariffs and it looks like it could cost U.S. households more than a thousand dollars every year in terms of higher consumer costs,” said UCLA’s Kimberly Clausing.