At best, the information they enter into the data system is incomplete, said Janey Rountree, executive director of the California Policy Lab at UCLA, a research group that analyzes data for the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. Since the system only has information about people who are known to outreach workers, it leaves some homeless people out. The street count is still needed to show how homelessness is trending, she said.

Colleges haven’t invested enough in retention or addressed the structural barriers that often derail faculty of color, says Mitchell Chang, a professor of higher education and organizational change and Asian American studies at the University of California at Los Angeles. “If you build it, they will come, but if you don’t keep building it, they will leave.”

Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, said it was difficult to draw any conclusions about the recent dip. “What you really want to get a sense of is what’s the trend over time,” he said, adding, “It’s getting better.” (Brewer was also interviewed on KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk.”)

Many Asian, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander adults reported directly experiencing a hate incident due to COVID-19 over the last 12 months, the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research reported Wednesday. … “We wanted to pull specific data to add to evidence from our advocacy partners on not only the negative health impact COVID-19 is having, but also get at some of the resulting social and behavioral impacts,” said Dr. Ninez Ponce, director of UCLA CHPR and the California Health Interview Survey principal investigator. (Also: KCRW-FM.)

“I have been a really big advocate for the COVID vaccines for some time now,” [UCLA’s Kristen] Choi said. “I have been thinking a lot about how we can help get people ready for these vaccines, to understand how they work, and then also just to feel confident about getting them.” Choi said she has also been spending time distributing vaccines at mass distribution sites and drive-thru clinics in Los Angeles County.

Dr. Alice Kuo, a professor of pediatrics at UCLA and past president of the American Academy of Pediatrics Southern California chapter, is calling for schools to reopen. “We are just here for the kids and we are trying to say enough is enough. Can we get kids back to school?” she said. “I think it’s overwhelmingly accepted now that schools do not drive virus transmission.” (Kuo was also interviewed by KCBS-TV and KABC-TV.)

Rick Greenwood, adjunct professor of epidemiology at University of California, Los Angeles, says the timeline indicates a “common exposure.” “They’re all within the timeframe of incubation for the virus,” he said. “That makes it look like it was a common event.”

“Infectious diseases are like wildfires. You need to stomp them out when they are containable,” says Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at UCLA. “In both cases, time is of the essence.”

Rising temperatures may threaten ectotherms, which comprise the majority of animal species, and alter the dynamics of prey-predator relationships, said Shane Campbell-Staton, an evolutionary biologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the study.

“The success of public schools is often measured in part by graduation and attendance rates, even among those students experiencing the very real challenges of homelessness,” said UCLA education professor Tyrone Howard, director of the Black Male Institute and the Pritzker Family Endowed Chair in Education to Strengthen Families. (UCLA’s Elianny Edwards was also quoted.)

“It’s not just a matter of making the vegetation drier and keeping all else equal,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California Los Angeles who was not involved in the study. “You’re also increasing the number of opportunities for extremely dry vegetation and extremely strong offshore winds to coincide.”