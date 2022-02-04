UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Union wins power at Mexico GM plant | Wall Street Journal

“For me, it’s a watershed moment. It’s not any plant, it’s GM, a national corporation with plants in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico,” said Gaspar Rivera-Salgado, project director at the University of California, Los Angeles Labor Center and director of the UCLA Center for Mexican Studies. “It opens the door and the possibility for big changes in Mexico.” (Rivera-Salgado was also quoted by the Los Angeles Times.)

UCLA food studies minor is expanding | KPCC-FM

Faculty hope that students will take what they learn to tackle global challenges once they graduate … “It’s inherently interdisciplinary,” said UCLA’s Adriana Galvan. “You can’t really just study food consumption without thinking about who’s doing the consuming, and how do we eliminate food waste?”

Saving ancient knowledge through high-tech digitization | Discover

In 2011, the UCLA Library and a nonprofit research organization, the Early Manuscripts Electronic Library (EMEL), began working with Saint Catherine’s to apply multispectral imaging to the palimpsests and has since uncovered over 300 texts not read since the Dark Ages. They even encountered lost languages in the process. To preserve the library’s troves of cultural heritage, UCLA and EMEL have continued their work with Saint Catherine’s beyond the original plan of palimpsest imaging and are digitizing its entire (massive) collection. (UCLA’s Todd Grappone is quoted.)

Economic segregation widens school achievement gaps | Los Angeles Times

Growing student isolation is directly a product of conscious public policy decisions, said Gary Orfield, a UCLA professor and co-director of the Civil Rights Project at UCLA. Public housing and subsidized housing, for example, is “overwhelmingly concentrated in segregated school locations,” said Orfield, the editor of a just-released anthology on civil rights and education policy. “People are living where they’re living because there was a decision made about where to enable the rental of subsidized housing to happen.”

Mom sues social media companies over daughter’s suicide | ABC News

Dr. Yalda Uhls, a founder and director of the Center for Scholars and Storytellers at UCLA, spoke to ABC News about the social media controversy. “The internet and social [media] were not invented with young people in mind,” she said. “A third of their users in the world are under 18. And so there’s a lot of people advocating for child centered design — so, to think about the developmental phases and what is appropriate at each age and stage and embed that into the design.”

Ukrainian Americans for the worst with Russia conflict | Spectrum News 1

According to UCLA history professor Jared McBride, who specializes in Eastern Europe, the current situation in Ukraine is complex and multifaceted. “It has a complicated history in the way it came into being,” said McBride.

Suspect in Greyhound bus shooting | Sacramento Bee

Wednesday’s shooting … shows once again how difficult it is to keep guns out of the hands of people when such firearms remain readily available. You’re never going to completely stop mass shootings in a society that’s awash in guns,” said Adam Winkler, a UCLA professor who studies gun access and the Second Amendment. “It’s just not going to happen.”

The ‘next frontier’ for pioneering cancer therapies | Axios

“How to find an antigen that you can both safely target and use to effectively eliminate the tumor is a very challenging question,” says Yvonne Chen, a scientist at UCLA who designs CAR-T cells. She and other researchers are exploring designing T cells that target cancer cells using an approach similar to logic gates in computing.

The best probiotics for women | Prevention

In a perfect world, you’d get your probiotic fix from foods like yogurt, kimchi, miso, and sauerkraut, says Zhaoping Li, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Center for Human Nutrition and Chief of the Division of Clinical Nutrition at David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “What we really need as women is to have the best nutrients, and that’s through food that we take in every day,” she says.

Battery-powered trains are picking up speed | Wired

Last fall, researchers from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability predicted that retrofitting traditional diesel locomotives with battery power could save railroads $94 billion in fuel costs over 20 years, after buying the batteries, and would keep tons of pollutants out of the air.

Modified Salmonella bacteria may help fight cancer | Scientist

“The fact that they were able to show that a protein, the ovalbumin protein, gets to the periphery of the tumor with this bacteria was surprising,” says Anusha Kalbasi, a tumor immunologist and radiation oncologist with the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), David Geffen School of Medicine and the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. “I don’t think I’ve seen that before.”

Do essential oils work? | Deseret News

No, they’re not curing COVID-19, but major American research hospitals, from Harvard to Stanford, are in fact using aromatic oils as part of a growing push toward “integrative medicine.” The aim is to incorporate promising nontraditional methods into more mainstream medical settings, says Ana Baldioli, a physical therapist and the Inpatient Integrative Medicine Coordinator at UCLA Health in Los Angeles.

Eating healthy while pregnant can cut risk of low birth weight | Healthline

Dana Hunnes, PhD, a senior dietitian at the University of California, Los Angeles and author of the book “Recipe for Survival”, said the findings of the study aren’t surprising. “In-utero development is among the most important development that happens in a person’s life and absolutely can have long-term effects on a person’s health,” Hunnes told Healthline.

UCLA cardiologist discusses women’s heart health | KTLA-TV

“Women face unique stages in their life. For example, menopause marks the time after which our risk really starts to skyrocket. Women often get pregnant, and pregnancy is a major stress on women’s bodies,” said UCLA’s Dr. Janki Shah.