At first glance, Zrinka Stahuljak’s comparative literature class appears to be like any other in the humanities — a hundred UCLA undergraduates in a lecture hall talking about “The Ingenious Gentleman Don Quixote of La Mancha.” Yet, it’s actually the first in the division to use a digital textbook created using artificial intelligence. The homework assignments? Also created using AI. And same for the discussion guides. (UCLA’s Zrinka Stahuljak, Alexander Kusenko and several UCLA students were quoted.)

With these protective measures, the risks of groundwater contamination, which takes a long time, are low, said Sanjay Mohanty, a UCLA associate professor who has studied wildfire effects on water and soil. “There’s several feet of soil that the pollutant has to pass through, and that also requires lots of water to leach from the system,” Mohanty said. “And even if there is leaching, they would not migrate far into the soil in a short time. “

Combined, these chemicals can negatively affect microbial life, said Tina Treude, a professor of marine biology at UCLA who studies the biogeochemical processes in the ocean that maintain life up and down the food chain. She said Malibu’s marine life is dependent on a balance of nutrients that wells up from the deep sea — a balance that an urban fire like Palisades will likely upset.

“California is at the forefront of expanding protection to all workers, especially low-wage, marginalized workers” in the face of extreme weather, said Gaspar Rivera-Salgado, a lecturer on labor studies at the University of California, Los Angeles. “However,” he added, “the state lacks the infrastructure to enforce and monitor all the fields where people are working.”

Ahilan Arulanantham, a UCLA law professor who led the lawsuit that blocked Trump from terminating protections for Haitians and other groups during his first term, said Noem’s actions are “plainly illegal.”

“The effectiveness of these kinds of mobilizations is more on the message,” said Victor Narro, project director at the UCLA Labor Center. He said Monday’s protest highlights the fact that with the population growing older and birth rates falling, the country will have to rely more on the immigrant workforce for the economy to remain strong.

(Article by UCLA’s Dr. Akshay Syal) A normal blood sugar reading when fasting is typically 70 to 100 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL), said Dr. Vijaya Surampudi, an endocrinologist and nutrition specialist at UCLA Health.

Dr. Vijaya Surampudi, assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Human Nutrition at UCLA Health, said researchers have found “anticarcinogenic properties” in this green tree-like vegetable. “With broccoli, specifically, there is a high amount of a phytochemical called sulforaphane, which is a cancer-fighting plant compound that has been linked to reducing the risks of prostate cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer and oral cancers,” Surampudi said.