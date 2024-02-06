UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Now, 55 years later, the Chus are doubling down on their commitment with a $10-million gift to create endowed chairs for Asian American, African American, Chicano and American Indian studies centers housed in the UCLA Institute of American Cultures. The gift, announced Monday, will also fund research projects and programming across the institute — cementing UCLA’s role as a national leader in this academic field. (UCLA Chancellor Gene Block and UCLA’s Shannon Speed, Celia Lacayo and Karen Umemoto were quoted.)

The UCLA Fowler Museum, in a highly unusual if very welcome move, initiated the repatriation of Asante objects that have resided in its Westwood collection since 1965. Fowler Museum director Silvia Forni, senior curator Erica P. Jones, and registrar and collections manager Rachel Raynor will be on hand for the event. (Jones was quoted.)

“No matter how the Supreme Court rules in the Trump disqualification case some people are going to be angry,” said UCLA’s Richard Hansen. (Hasen was also quoted by Bloomberg News.)

This year, an estimated more than 36 million Latino voters will be eligible to cast a ballot in the general election, according to the Pew Research Center, an increase of nearly 4 million since 2020. “The growth is mostly fueled by a growing number of young Latinos turning 18,” Dr. Rodrigo Dominguez-Villegas, the director of research at UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Institute, told Spectrum News in an interview.

Ahilan Arulanantham, co-director of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at the UCLA School of Law, said he has a lot of concerns about the administration’s direction on immigration. But he praises Mayorkas for being transparent and willing to meet with advocates even when the secretary knows he will get pushback.

Despite the risks, there are many reasons people attempt dangerous border crossings, said Jason De León, an anthropology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and executive director of the Undocumented Migration Project, which studies clandestine border crossings.

“Those are really bad numbers for an incumbent ... He ran as a reformer. He beat Jackie Lacey. Close race, but he beat her. Since then, he’s become, I think, more isolated. Crime has been a little up and down, so the reform strategies that he … brought with a mandate have not been decisively either reputed or validated,” said UCLA’s Jim Newton (approx. 22:20 mark).

“This is not an ordinary winter storm,” said Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist, predicting that different parts of the state would be hit differently. (Swain was also quoted in another Los Angeles Times story, and by the New York Times, Washington Post, Axios, NBC News and SFGate, and was interviewed by NPR’s ‘Morning Edition’ and KABC-TV.)

The challenge with traffic modeling studies is they can be used to say what you want them to say, said Michael Manville, a UCLA urban planning professor at the Luskin School of Public Affairs who has not reviewed this project. “From the moment we first started using these models many decades ago, they have aspects of being a black box.”

But now, researchers at the University of California-Los Angeles say they are one step closer to understanding how COVID-19 can result sometimes in severe outcomes or death while other coronaviruses like the common colds don’t. The answer, they believe, lies in so-called “zombie” virus fragments that linger and cause inflammation long after the virus has been destroyed. (UCLA’s Gerard Wong was quoted.)

Dr. Benjamin Ansell, a blood pressure specialist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the study, said that he did not find the result surprising. “One could also hypothesize that weight loss permitted more exercise or improved sleep/reduced sleep apnea, any of which could ‘additionally’ lower blood pressure,” he wrote in an email.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Joseph Friedman) Fentanyl has caused such overdoses to rise sharply despite declining drug use among young people. Recent data suggest it kills an average of 22 teens every week around the nation. Tragic stories like Melanie’s are playing out across the country — and at an unprecedented rate.

“You can use methylation to measure time in all cells that contain DNA,” explains Steve Horvath, the scientist who pioneered the aging clock and developed the GrimAge test (which is named after the Grim Reaper!) Horvath spent years as a UCLA professor studying how this molecular biomarker of aging works. He explains that methylation changes one of the four letters of the DNA, namely the C, which stands for cytosine.

The controversy over Swift’s use of private jets illustrates the “great disparity” between the wealthy and lower-income people when it comes to greenhouse gas emissions each person generates, said Julia Stein, a professor at University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. “You’re seeing this play out on kind of a microcosmic scale (with Swift), but that’s true too of industrialized countries their carbon emissions historically,” she said.