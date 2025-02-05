UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UCLA has one of the most storied programs in college basketball. But for all of its success on the men’s side, the women’s team has won only one national championship. This year they’re undefeated.

A report from UCLA’s Anderson Forecast released Tuesday estimated the total property and capital losses from the wildfires could range from $95 billion to $164 billion. The report warns that, without significant investment in wildfire mitigation strategies, “Californians will face increasingly higher insurance premiums and growing health risks from wildfire-related pollution” in coming years. (Also: Bloomberg, KABC-TV and KCAL-TV.)

“(I felt) shock, like almost everybody listening, at the statements made about owning Gaza, about essentially, you know, treating it as a sort of real estate development property, displacing Gazans permanently, if not permanently semi-permanently, and these ambitious plans that he seems to have for what’s going to be the next phase of rebuilding, reconstruction and postwar rehabilitation of Gaza and the region as a whole,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd. (Radd was also interviewed by KNBC-TV — approx. 1:00 mark — and UCLA’s Dov Waxman was interviewed by KTLA-TV – approx. 2:05 mark).

“The big-picture constitutional worry is that there is a kind of shadow executive branch that is existing and operating and exercising power outside of the channels the Constitution and the statutes that Congress authorized,” said Blake Emerson, a professor of constitutional law at the UCLA School of Law.

Such a restructuring would be highly unusual, said Rose Chan Loui, the executive director of the [UCLA School of Law Lowell Milken Center for Philanthropy and Nonprofits.] Nonprofit conversions to for-profits have historically been for healthcare organizations like hospitals, not venture capital-backed companies, she said.

The de minimis exemption is why these Chinese goods are so cheap for U.S. customers, said Christopher Tang, a professor of global supply chain management at the University of California, Los Angeles. More than 80% of total U.S. e-commerce shipments in 2022 were de minimis imports, according to a congressional research report.

Jim Newton, a public policy lecturer at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a former editorial page editor with Los Angeles Times, suggested that it might make more sense to combine Soboroff’s office with Newsom’s commission, given that they both are affiliated with government.

An estimated one in four adults living in California are obese according to the [UCLA Center for Health Policy Research's] California Health Interview Survey. In addition to this, an estimated 10 million adults were found to be overweight. These rates have increased from 19.3% in 2001 to 28.2% in 2021.

Many older adults do slow down, however, when faced with chronic disease, disability or isolation. So why is it that some people, like Sirota, can escape that fate and live vibrantly later in life? “Certainly genetics play a big part in this, and then of course luck. However, I don’t want anyone to think we can’t fight destiny a little bit,” says Dr. Patricia Harris, a geriatrician and professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

It’s the kind of magical musical thinking, in fact, that led Rountree to form his revolutionary new-music ensemble Wild Up 15 years ago. It’s exactly what [James] Darrah, who also heads UCLA’s opera program, believes opera needs to move forward.

Nicole Fefferman, an educator with the UCLA Labor Center, was teaching a class at Garfield High School on Tuesday when a large group of students walked off campus and joined with hundreds of students from other LAUSD campuses, including Marshall High School and the Miguel Contreras Learning Complex, to make their voices heard at the protests, she said.