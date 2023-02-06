Inside the world of K-pop | ‘CBS Sunday Morning’

UCLA professor Suk-Young Kim, who has written about the K-pop phenomenon, said, “It’s way more than music. It is a total entertainment that incorporates choreography, fashion, lifestyle. “We used to have very prominent boy bands and girl groups, such as New Kids on the Block, Spice Girls, One Direction. I think K-pop really hits kind of a vacuum that Western pop cultural trends left behind,” she said.

L.A. approves grace period for tenants behind on rent | City News Service

Tenant groups feared a wave of evictions once the longstanding protections expired. The volume of eviction filings has begun to resemble pre-pandemic levels, according to Kyle Nelson, a postdoctoral fellow at UCLA and a member of the LA Renters’ Right to Counsel Coalition. Nelson, who has compiled data on evictions in Los Angeles County during the pandemic through court filings, said the number of filings could increase to levels not seen since the Great Recession — which contributed to more than 72,000 eviction filings in 2008.

Students at small college push back against Ron DeSantis | Los Angeles Times

A majority of U.S. professors identify as far left or liberal — 60% in 2017, up from 41% in 1990, according to surveys by the Higher Education Research Institute at UCLA. And there has been no shortage of cases of universities disinviting conservative speakers, disciplining professors and policing language.

California schools to stock overdose-reversal drug | Politico

Some young people buy pills from dealers over social media thinking they’re pure oxycodone, Xanax or Adderall, but they’re increasingly laced with fentanyl. Others knowingly ingest the drug, a risk when just 2 milligrams can end a person’s life. “It’s not that more teens are using drugs. It’s that the drug supply has gotten more deadly,” said Chelsea Shover, a UCLA epidemiologist.

Chinese spy balloon’s unexpected maneuverability | Scientific American

This maneuverability is beyond the capabilities of most high-altitude balloons, says John Villasenor, director of the Institute for Technology, Law and Policy and a professor of electrical engineering, law, public policy and management at the University of California, Los Angeles. “The only balloons I’ve ever heard of are the ones that can go up and down or the ones that don’t do anything—they just go completely at the mercy of the winds,” he says.

Police divided over Tampa Bay ‘permitless carry’ gun law | Tampa Bay Times

“Police officers as a demographic tend to be very conservative and have very conservative political beliefs,” [UCLA’s Adam Winkler] said. “Expansive gun rights and opposition to gun reform are core values of the modern conservative movement, so it’s perhaps not surprising that police officers support the conservative policy of minimizing gun reform and expanding gun rights.”

North Carolina Supreme Court set to rehear election cases | Politico

As Rick Hasen, an election law professor at UCLA, points out, the decision to rehear the case on such a quick time frame “raises the question whether the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Moore v. Harper could become moot.”

Manufacturer recalls eyedrops linked to vision loss | Prevention

“In this case, [contamination] was likely from manufacturing, since so many bottles were contaminated,” says Vivian Shibayama, O.D., an optometrist with UCLA Health. However, details of what, exactly, happened are scarce.

Immigrants ‘very worried’ about gun violence | California Healthline

A 2021 survey conducted by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research found that nearly a quarter of immigrants reported feeling “very worried” about being a victim of gun violence, compared with roughly 13% of California adults. At the same time, fewer than 8% of immigrants in the state had a firearm, compared with more than 22% of U.S.-born adults in California.

Fake Mexican pharmaceuticals laced with fentanyl | HealthDay News

Researchers have uncovered groundbreaking evidence that pharmacies in tourist areas of Northern Mexico are selling counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamines. The pills, mainly sold to U.S. tourists without a prescription, were passed off as controlled substances, including oxycodone, percocet and Adderall, the study found. (UCLA’s Chelsea Shover was quoted. Also: Gizmodo.)

Water crisis: Lakes Mead, Powell unlikely to refill in our lifetimes | Los Angeles Times

Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist, said an exceptionally wet decade might someday change things. “But the problem is, it doesn’t just have to be wetter than average, it would have to be dramatically wetter than the long-term average,” Swain said. And for many years.

The fight over water continues in the West | CNN

“There’s not enough water. Everybody wants more of it … California’s side is that they essentially made a deal, back in the late sixties-early seventies, that if things are going to be running dry, they get guaranteed a certain amount,” said UCLA’s Jonathan Zasloff (approx. 1:00 mark).

California changes course on COVID vaccines for students | KCBS-TV

“These vaccines are an excellent tool … Mandates are disappearing across the board here. So it’s going to be up to the individual to really think about what choices they’re making and what the potential impact of those choices could be,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 1:00 mark).

Trump’s New York deposition video released | MSNBC

“It’s a civil trial, and what listeners really need to understand is, you can use it against him. And they will. Not only use it against him, but use it for an inference that he didn’t answer because it would have been bad for him,” said UCLA’s Harry Litman (approx. 0:55 mark).