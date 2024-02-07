UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Seven items taken from the Asante Kingdom in West Africa by British forces during a 19th-century conflict were returned to the Asante king in what is now Ghana on Monday by officials of the Fowler Museum at UCLA … On Monday, in the Ghanaian city of Kumasi, the Fowler’s director, Silvia Forni, and two other museum staff members delivered the objects, including gold jewelry, an elephant tail whisk and an ornamental chair, to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the 16th Asante king. (Forni was quoted. Also: City News Service.)

“A strong El Niño event tilts the odds toward wetter-than-average conditions in Central and Southern California in particular,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA. “And although a lot of people were skeptical that that might happen this year, I think this storm essentially clinches that seasonal prediction this year.” (Swain was also featured in another Los Angeles Times story, the New York Times, National Public Radio, BBC News, PBS NewsHour and KCRW-FM.)

Kathlyn Cooney, an Egyptologist and archaeologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, also thinks the structure should be conserved, not restored. The Menkaure pyramid’s unfinished granite facade “teaches us about his kingship [and] the political affairs of the time,” she tells the Washington Post. “By putting blocks back, we will destroy all that data.”

An impressive new study led by researchers from UCLA is offering a novel hypothesis to explain SARS-CoV-2 severity. Using an AI-driven machine-learning system the researchers discovered SARS-CoV-2 is broken down into fragments in a human body, and this viral debris can uniquely resemble endogenous peptides that overstimulate the immune system. This may play a significant role in the strange variable severity of disease from person to person. (UCLA’s Gerard Wong was quoted.)

“Every week or every two weeks, I hear about a new case here … For instance, yesterday I had a patient who had a cough he didn’t really think anything of. I basically told him he was going to need a lung transplant or he was going to die in a couple of years,” said UCLA’s Dr. Jane Fazio (approx. 1:50 mark).

While PCOS can contribute to infertility because of irregular or missed periods, many people can conceive naturally. “They can have full capacity to have their children,” said Daniel Dumesic, a professor of reproductive endocrinology and infertility at the University of California at Los Angeles. “It’s like a lot of other issues in medicine: If someone understands what’s ahead of them at the time of puberty … then they can have a wonderful life because we’re being preventive rather than treating a disease that’s out of control.”

Californians exposed to both extreme heat and wildfire smoke on the same day run a greater risk of hospitalization for cardiorespiratory illness than from either threat alone, according to a new study … Scientists at UC San Diego and the University of California at Los Angeles analyzed satellite and monitoring data for 995 zip codes that account for 66.8% of the state’s population. They tabulated the number of days between 2006 and 2019 when those areas experienced either excessive heat, wildfire smoke or both.